A new electricity substation planned on the Marlow Film Studios site is ‘acceptable’, Buckinghamshire Council has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planners are satisfied with Dido Property Limited’s plans to build the infrastructure on land to the south of Marlow Road and east of the A404.

The substation will be located off the access road for Westhorpe Park on the same 36-hectare area of land on which the Guernsey-based company wants to build its proposed £750 million film studios.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, maps and planning documents related to the film studios do not appear to show the substation, while the application for the substation does not reference the film studios.

An artist's impression of the potential new film studios

The council announced its decision on the substation in a recent letter to Robert Laycock of Dido, stating that the design and appearance of the electrical facility appeared to comply with planning laws.

Mr Laycock, who is the CEO of Marlow Film Studios, submitted the application for the substation to the council on January 20 this year, the day before the start of the public inquiry into the moviemaking hub.

The inquiry, which concluded last week, was launched following Dido’s appeal of the council’s decision last year to refuse permission for the project due to the harm the authority claimed would be caused to the green belt site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The substation will be connected to the existing Little Marlow substation off Little Marlow Road by a pair of 11 kilovolt 300mm2 cables.

A map of Westhorpe Interchange shows the underground cables passing below Marlow Road and the A404 to the existing substation.

The new substation will have ‘unimpeded 24/7 access’ and will need enough space around it ‘for earth nest installation and working access’, according to the plans.

An existing gate parallel to the access road for Westhorpe Park will be retained in front of the new substation and hardstanding there will be extended to the facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blueprints for the substation show a 2.8m wide, 2.4m high box structure with a ‘Danger of Death’ sign embossed into one of the doors.

Mr Laycock’s representatives have been approached for comment about the new substation, including on whether it will help power Marlow Film Studios, should the project be approved.

However, the final decision on the site rests in the hands of deputy prime minister Angela Rayner.

Ms Rayner will announce her decision on the film studios in due course, following the end of the inquiry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the final day of the inquiry last week, Dido’s barrister Sasha White KC said his client had decided not to seek costs from the council over its ‘negativity’ and ‘partiality’, before adding: “Bucks Council is in our view closed for business.”

In his closing submissions, the lawyer argued that the benefits of the studios would ‘transform the county, the region and the country’, including through the ‘thousands’ of creative and construction jobs he claimed would be created.

He said: “This proposal is so special, so unique, so transformative and so enriching, it really should be allowed.”

However, the council’s legal representative Simon Bird KC told the inquiry’s final day that the studios would amount to ‘inappropriate development’ in the green belt.

He said: “The benefits of the scheme are not sufficient to outweigh all of the harms outlined in relation to each of the main issues.”