Chiltern Railways confirms Aylesbury train route to London closed for HS2 works
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 February, the Aylesbury Vale and Aylesbury trains to London Marylebone via Amersham, will not be running.
No trains will operate between the stations and replacement buses will be used instead.
Chiltern Railways has made the decision due to ongoing work on the HS2 viaduct being completed near Wendover.
An altered schedule will be running as a result of the engineering works, Chiltern Railways cautions that the railway is closed between Amersham and Aylesbury all weekend.
Passengers will still be able to reach London via Amersham using the Metropolitan Line. A replacement bus will be stopping at Amersham - Great Missenden - Wendover - Stoke Mandeville - Aylesbury - Aylesbury Vale Parkway.
Chiltern Railways is advising customers to allow extra time for their journeys, to check routes before setting off, and to use its website to book tickets in advance.
HS2’s Wendover Dean Viaduct is a massive structure which will allow vehicles on the high speed rail line to pass through Aylesbury Vale without disrupting traffic.
Recently, the contractor working on the project moved a 3,700 tonne deck into place as part of the operation. It is over 300m long and it took eight months for specialists to safely move the structure into place.
HS2 is now planning to lower the deck by 60cm onto the permanent bearings which will support the full weight of the viaduct.