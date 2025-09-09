Chesham Town Council considers proposals to improve 'important' historic weir

Chesham Town Council is set to consider whether to take ownership of a historic weir on the River Chess.

Councillors will debate a proposal to assume responsibility for Lord’s Mill weir, a prominent structure described in a council report as an ‘important gateway site for Chesham and the River Chess.’

The site is historically significant, with Lord’s Mill recorded in the Domesday Book of 1086. Although the mill itself no longer stands, the weir and sluice remain highly visible to those entering Chesham from Waterside.

But while the structure is historically significant, it has also long been an obstacle for wildlife. The weir forms a major barrier for fish migrating upstream and marks the point at which the river often dries up during drought.

The Lord’s Mill Weir structures as of July 2025 (Credit: Chesham Town Council)

Since the severe dry spell of 1996–97, brown trout, a hallmark of chalk streams like the Chess, have been absent from waters above Lord’s Mill.

Efforts to solve the issue have been ongoing for years, led by the Impress the Chess partnership, hosted by the town council. Previous attempts faltered due to funding and complex ownership arrangements, but a new opportunity has now emerged.

The Chilterns Chalk Streams Project, working alongside Affinity Water, has drawn up plans for a fish pass at the site. The proposed design would adapt the old mill channel to create a series of pools, allowing trout and other species to swim upstream once more.

Funding for the scheme is available through the Water Industry National Environment Programme, with delivery expected within the next five years.

However, the long-term future of the site remains uncertain. Developers of the mill site are seeking to hand over responsibility for the weir as their work nears completion.

Options include selling the structure with one of the new properties or splitting ownership between multiple homeowners, arrangements the council report warns could complicate both the installation and ongoing care of a fish pass.

Instead, the Chilterns Chalk Streams Project has argued the best solution would be for Chesham Town Council to take over ownership.

This, they say, would ensure consistent management, align with the recently installed sluice at Kitty’s Bridge, and provide opportunities for local volunteer groups to get involved in maintenance.

If the transfer goes ahead, the council could also use the site to create a welcoming gateway to Chesham, highlighting its historic significance while improving conditions for wildlife.

Before any decision is made, councillors will need assurances about the condition of the weir and clarity on future maintenance responsibilities.

While some routine work could be carried out by volunteers, council staff time would still be required for vegetation clearance and obstruction removal.

A council report notes that the project aligns with Chesham’s strategic goal of preserving the unique identity of Chesham by promoting its heritage and environment.

Councillors are now being asked to decide, in principle, whether they are prepared to take on ownership and management of Lord’s Mill weir, subject to further investigations.