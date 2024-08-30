Changes to approved controversial Aylesbury housing project set for review
Aylesbury Vale Estates has proposed alterations to a new development on land to the east and west of Rabans Lane.
It has applied to Buckinghamshire Council for permission to relocate the access road for the eastern residential part of the site.
This would see the existing access from Brunel Road into the future site used instead of the approved access from Rabans Lane.
The applicant said it wanted to make the changes due to the ‘substantial costs’ of diverting traffic under the original access plan.
Aylesbury Vale Estates already has permission to demolish existing buildings on the site and build an industrial or warehouse building, as well as the 200 homes.
Its original plans for the new housing outlined a mix of one, two, three, four and five-bedroom properties.
The new homes were designed to be two or three stories, with 25 of the new dwellings to be ‘affordable’.
One section of its application states: “The scheme proposals aim to provide a high quality development that will integrate with both the surrounding context of the site and also the wider vernacular of the district of Aylesbury Vale.”
The proposed changes to the original plans went before a council planning committee this week, where they were recommended for approval.
However, they were not determined at the meeting, which ended early due to a shortage of committee members.
When the proposals for the project were first released by Aylesbury town council and the local parish council opposed the development.
