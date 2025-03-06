Changes to 240-property development in Buckinghamshire among latest planning applications

A development of 246 homes in High Wycombe will undergo changes if a new planning application is approved.

This is just one of the many applications considered by Buckinghamshire Council during the past seven days.

Non-material amendment to 246 homes site, Abbey Barn Lane High Wycombe (25/05512/MINAMD)

New plans have been submitted to the council

Solar panels will be installed on the roofs of the properties if new plans submitted by the Berkeley Group are approved.

Explaining the reason, the applicant said: “To help achieve compliance with the energy efficiency requirements set out within the current Part L building regulations.”

Abbey Barn Park comprises a mixture of one and two-bedroom apartments and three to five-bedroom houses.

The original outline plans for 550 homes on the site were approved back in 2019 before details of the 246-home phase were given the green light in 2022.

A previous design statement for the 246 homes does not appear to mention the addition of solar panels, although does say properties will be energy efficient and feature ‘water reduction methods’.

The document adds: “Berkeley Homes are committed to creating high quality homes with low environmental impact and great places where residents can enjoy a good quality of life, now and in the future.”

Plans for new homes scrapped, Locksley, London End, Beaconsfield (PL/24/3569/FA)

Rosewood Luxury Developments has withdrawn its plans to build a terrace of three new homes, meaning it will not be decided on by the council.

The company wanted to make way for the Georgian-inspired homes by knocking down Locksley, a 1970s chalet bungalow.

It said the proposed new houses ‘had been designed to fit in with the character of the immediate area’ and would help the council meet its supply target of available land for housing.

Rosewood’s plans read: “There are a large variety of dwellings in the immediate locale, with the immediate neighbours having Georgian detailing.”

Extension, 4 Park Street Princes Risborough (25/05359/FUL)

Applicant N Guest has applied for permission to demolish an existing extension, outbuilding and garage and to put up a new part two storey, part single storey side extension, rebuild the annexe, garage and erect new fencing.

The property is in a ‘tucked-away location’ behind the Co-op Food shop and The Bell pub, according to the plans.

Plans submitted by the applicant’s agent say the initial work will be to remove the ‘poor quality’ single-storey extension.

They read: “My client needs a total of four bedrooms, so a two-storey side extension is proposed, extending out 899mm further.”