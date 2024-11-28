Carers ‘stressed’ at plan to shut centres for disabled adults in Bucks, warns councillor

Carers and their families face uncertainty from plans to shut day and overnight respite centres for disabled adults in High Wycombe, Beaconsfield, Burnham and Buckingham, a councillor has warned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robin Stuchbury claimed Buckinghamshire Council’s attempts to cut costs by closing the facilities left users in a precarious situation as an extended consultation on the plans remains live until 7 January next year.

He said: “In the interim between now and 2025, sadly, there is this ongoing stress to the carers and the people who are looking after people. They are now sat there not knowing what their future is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Labour councillor raised his concerns during a meeting of the Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Joint Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee.

Councillor Robin Stuchbury

He added: “If I was a carer – a one-time carer myself – I think you would want to know what you are in for… You are dealing with very, very vulnerable adults.”

Councillor Stuchbury spoke after his fellow Bucks councillor Stuart Wilson, an Independent, asked how the committee would respond to the ‘physical and mental health impact’ of the uncertainty caused by the council’s plans and what additional resources could be provided if day centres were closed.

Dr Nick Broughton, the chief executive of the NHS Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board, said his organisation was ‘working closely’ with the council to anticipate any impacts of the council’s plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has consistently stressed no final decision has been made on its ‘preferred option’, which would see the closure of Buckingham Day Centre, Burnham Day Centre, Hillcrest Day Centre in High Wycombe and Seeleys House Short Breaks Centre in Beaconsfield.

Under the plans, the short breaks service would be run from the council’s remaining three sites, Aylesbury Opportunity Centre, Chesham Short Breaks Centre and Spring Valley Day Centre in High Wycombe.

The short breaks service supports people with learning, mental, sensory, or physical disabilities and their families, including through a range of activities, as well as physiotherapy and spaces to socialise.

However, the council says the service is ‘unsustainable’, claiming day centre buildings are underused, in poor condition, and it is not providing value for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authority is justifying the day centre closures by pointing to its ballooning adult social care budget, which it says must make savings of £14.4 million by April 2026, with the short breaks service alone needing to save £700,000.

However, families of those who use the day centres have stressed their importance and condemned the proposed closures, claiming that councils ‘always seem to target people with learning disabilities and additional needs’.

MPs have also opposed the council’s plans, including the Conservative Joy Morrissey, whose Beaconsfield constituency is home to Seeleys House and Burnham Day Centre.

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The proposed closure of these day centres is deeply concerning, not only for the individuals who rely on their exceptional care but also for the families and carers who depend on them for respite and peace of mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These centres are more than facilities; they are lifelines for the people they serve. We owe it to our most vulnerable residents to stand up for them.”

The MP said she ‘urged’ people to take part in the consultation by 7 January, 2025, which can be found online.