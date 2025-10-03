Campaigners slam Wycombe Wanderers' plans to construct training complex on green belt land

Wycombe Wanderers has confirmed more details of its plans to build a new training facility at the recently acquired Farnham Park Playing Fields and South Buckinghamshire Golf Course.

The club intends to convert a northern section of the existing 18-hole golf course into a training base, fencing it off to ensure the safety of its players and academy members.

Newly released plans for the site include reducing the golf course to either nine or twelve holes, a move the club says would make the site more flexible and appealing to a wider audience.

A golf academy and driving range are also being considered, though all proposals remain subject to planning permission.

The club said the project will take place over several years, with consultation promised for local residents and existing users of the facilities.

Further proposals include a potential refurbishment of the golf course clubhouse and upgrades to the existing training facilities on the playing fields.

The club have stressed that the wider vision for the site is to create a modern, multi-sport hub with inclusive facilities, significantly increasing opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to be active.

Wycombe Wanderers say it is committed to working with existing users of the playing fields and golf course and have already met with a number of local organisations over the summer.

Alongside its plans for a training base, the Wycombe Wanderers Foundation is expected to play a key role across the site, delivering programmes around education, employability, health, and social inclusion.

However, the plans have come under fire from community groups, Stoke Poges Task Force, said it was “bewildered” by the latest update.

The task force criticised the announcement, questioning the claim that a smaller 9- or 12-hole course would be more flexible or appealing. The task force argues argue there is little evidence of demand for such a model, and the proposal would make the site less attractive.

It also warned that Farnham Park is designated as high-quality Green Belt land, owned by a charity to preserve it for public use, making private academies or commercial development potentially unlawful.

Adding that the announcement wrongly implies that meaningful talks with the community have already taken place and that the project’s direction has been agreed in principle it argues that consent has not been established.

A spokesperson said: “This is not just a Stoke Poges issue. Far from it. If development of this Green Belt land is allowed to proceed, it sets a precedent that threatens the protection of our Green Belt across Buckinghamshire and beyond.”