Campaigners challenge council over 20-year wait for cycle path in Bucks commuter village
and live on Freeview channel 276
Campaigners once again challenged Bucks Council to urgently provide a cycle track for those looking to travel between a Bucks commuter village and its nearest town.
For over 20 years members of the Haddenham Safe Walking and Cycling group (HaddSWAC) have urged the council to construct a cycle path between Thame and Haddenham.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Currently, to cycle between the two areas people must travel on a busy A-road where motorists are moving at 60mph. The alternative is countryside off roads which are narrow and leave little room for cyclists.
There is high demand for a cycle route in the area as Haddenham has the nearest railway station to Thame – Haddenham and Thame Parkway – which offers fast trains into London. Many people living in the Oxfordshire town commute to the capital.
Members of the cycling group called on the council to provide a two-mile off road link route to residents at a council committee meeting on Thursday (1 February).
Councillor Steve Broadbent said: “The council is working closely with Oxfordshire County Council. Assessment work is being carried out to identify opportunities, constraints and to consider the technical feasibility of potential options for this link. A preferred route alignment has not been determined.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Campaigners found the councillor’s comments encouraging, but also sensed a lack of urgency in getting the project green lit.
HaddSWAC has been campaigning for the infrastructure for over 20 years and the group attending the meeting included the current and two former chairs, all of whom have called for the alternative path. The group has also highlighted the fact that the link was as an urgent priority of Haddenham neighbourhood plan and the emerging Thame plan.
"It is understandable that the council is wary of making commitments given the complexity of the project, but we will not take no for answer. There are currently no safe routes out of the village, so anyone wanting to make what would otherwise be an easy cycle trip to Thame is forced to take their life in their hands and contend with dangerous 60 mph roads including the busy A418. This is not acceptable for our children, many of whom go to school in Thame," said Alan Thawley, chair of HaddSWAC and local parish councillor.