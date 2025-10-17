Busy Aylesbury road closure confirmed in latest weekly roadworks release

A busy Aylesbury road will be closed for scheduled resurfacing works, Bucks Council has confirmed.

Bucks Council has confirmed a road closure will be authorised in Bicester Road next week while planned maintenance work is taking place.

From Monday until Saturday between the hours of 8pm and 6am a closure will be active on the route.

Each week Bucks Council releases its full list of road improvement projects taking place throughout the county as part of a multi-million pound transport scheme.

Bucks Council’s list does not include work overseen by utility companies and some work is subject to change at short notice.

Here is the full list for the week starting 20 October:

Carriageway resurfacing

-Whielden Lane, Winchmore Hill (Monday 13 October to Tuesday 21 October) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:30am and 5pm.

-Cherry Lane, Woodrow (Monday 20 October to Friday 31 October) Carriageway resurfacing works using a 24/7 road closure, including weekends. The working hours will be Monday to Friday between 7:30am to 5pm.

-Cublington Road, Wing (Monday 20 October to Wednesday 29 October) Carriageway resurfacing works using a 24/7 road closure, including weekends. The working hours will be Monday to Friday between 7:30am to 5pm.

-Hillesden Road, Gawcott (Tuesday 21 October to Friday 24 October) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 9am to 3pm.

Drainage

-The Green, Blackwell Hall Lane, Kiln Lane and outside The Crown Public House – Ley Hill (Monday 15 September to Saturday 8 November) Drainage improvements, the works will be carried out in phases in operation between 7am to 7pm Monday to Saturday

Phase 3 Road Closure. Monday 13 October to Saturday 1 November

Phase 4 Carried out under temporary traffic lights. Monday 3 to Saturday 8 November

Surface Dressing (Phase 2)

=Winslow Road, Swanbourne (Tuesday 21 October – Wednesday 22 October) Installation of road markings & studs using a road closure in operation between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

-Dudley Lane, Southend (Thursday 23 October) Installation of road markings using a road closure in operation between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

-Kiln Lane, Hedsor (Thursday 23 October) Installation of road markings using a road closure in operation between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

-Taplow Common Road, Burnham (Friday 24 October) Installation of road markings using a road closure in operation between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

Micro-Surfacing Headline Treatment Works (Phase 3)

-Townside, Haddenham (Monday 20 October to Wednesday 22 October) Adjusting iron works using a road closure & diversion in operation between 7am and 7pm.

-Syke Ings and Syke Cluan, Iver (Wednesday 22 October to Saturday 25 October) Adjusting iron works using a road closure & diversion in operation between 7am and 7pm.

-Highwoods Drive, Marlow Bottom (Friday 24 October to Saturday 25 October) Adjusting iron works using give & take in operation between 7am to 7pm.

Capital Construction Works

-Ouse Valley Way, Thornton (From 10 October) Road closure in place between the A422 and Thornton College due to serious structural defects found. The road is likely to remain closed for a significant period of time.

Plane and Patch Resurfacing Schemes -Bicester Road Phase II, Aylesbury (Monday 20 to Saturday 25 October) Plane and patch resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

Other Works

-High Street, Chesham Technical survey on 18/10 along the affected areas of paving on High Street, Chesham. This is to give accurate information about underground services for our teams to be able excavate the affected areas currently barriered off so we can understand the cause of the depressions and execute a robust solution.