Bucks woman complains new road crossing affects elderly and vulnerable

A Buckinghamshire woman has complained that a new road crossing is affecting elderly and vulnerable people in her area.

The resident told the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman about ‘highway changes’ made to a layby and crossing point close to her home after she was unhappy with the response she received from Buckinghamshire Council.

A report from the watchdog read: “She says she and others have been negatively affected by the alterations introduced as a result of a new housing development and that residents were not consulted about the changes.”

The woman, known only as ‘Ms X’, claimed the alterations to the road restricted her movements and were ‘causing problems’ for older and more vulnerable residents and visitors.

traffic lights showing amber and red at a crossroads, UK. (Photo by Adrian Sherratt/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

However, the ombudsman said it would not investigate her complaint because it was ‘unlikely’ to find evidence of fault by the council sufficient to warrant an investigation.

The council told Ms X that the new crossing point would allow residents to cross the road more safely and that her request to refit a dropped kerb had been made to the developer.

In its report, published this month, the ombudsman said it was not its role to act as a point of appeal against council decisions and that it could not question authorities that followed the right steps.

The report added: “While Ms X may have preferred the previous layout, it is for the council to decide and there is no evidence to suggest fault affected its decisions.”