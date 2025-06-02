Bucks wine company launches bid to open second store in nearby town

A wine merchant from Amersham has applied for a new premises licence in Chesham.

Amersham Wine Merchants Ltd has submitted the application for a unit at J & R Self Storage in Chess Business Park, Chesham.

In the application to Buckinghamshire Council, the company described the premises as a small, secure unit within a large complex.

They stated that the unit would be used as a dispatch point for the wholesale and retail of alcoholic drinks, with a focus on quality wine.

Chess Business Park in Chesham where the business would be based. (Credit: Google Maps)

Access to the unit will be for stock collection, which is expected to take place daily. No customers will visit the premises.

The company has requested opening and sale hours from 9am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday.

These hours are intended to accommodate potential delivery times. Access to the unit is likely to occur between 9am and 5pm to restock delivery vehicles and receive stock.

All deliveries will take place within the requested hours.

Under the crime and disorder prevention objective, the company said: “This is a fully lockup unit within a large complex. Access is limited to site opening hours. The whole site has CCTV which can be viewed up to 31 days in arrears. Any visiting responsible authority can view this in agreement with the site operators.”

The application also states that only the proprietor and approved staff will be allowed access to the unit, and that a fire risk assessment is available for inspection. A logbook will be maintained to record any delivery-related issues, which will also be available for official review.