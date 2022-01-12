Bucks to lose 49 councillors under new Local Government Boundary Commission proposals

The local authority in Bucks is set to lose 49 councillors due to changes announced by the Local Government Boundary Commission for England.

Bucks Council is set to shrink from 147 councillors to 98 when the changes come into effect.

In December, the Liberal Democrat Party in Aylesbury called for a reduction in the number of wards in Bucks, stating it would save taxpayers at least £600,000 a year.

County Hall Aylesbury

The Local Government Boundary Commission reached its decision following public consultations.

Bucks Council proposed 120, as an ideal number of councillors operating in the unitary authority, ahead of last year's consultations.

The Commission wants to hear what residents and organisations think about their local area.

It has opened a 12-week consultation on the proposals, which will run until April 4.

A commission spokesperson said: "The Commission is the independent body that draws these boundaries.

"It is reviewing Buckinghamshire to make sure councillors represent about the same number of electors, and that ward arrangements help the council work effectively. It wants to be sure that its proposals reflect community ties and identities."

Specifically, the commission wants to know which communities should be part of the same ward.

-What facilities do people share, such as parks, leisure centres or schools and shopping areas?

-What issues do neighbouring communities face that they have in common, such as high numbers of visitors or heavy traffic?

-Have there been new housing or commercial developments that have changed the focus of communities?

-And are there roads, rivers, railways or other features that people believe form strong boundaries between neighbourhoods?

Following the feedback, the independent body will draw up proposals for new ward boundaries.

Further consultations will be held once the body's proposals are made public.

Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said: “We want people in Buckinghamshire to help us.

"We are starting to draw up new wards for Buckinghamshire. We want our proposals for new electoral arrangements to reflect communities.

"We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people. Residents and local organisations can help us understand community ties and identities at this early stage of the process.

"It’s easy to get involved. Go to our website. Or you can email or write to us. Just tell us what you think and give us some details why you think that. It’s really simple, so do get involved.”

People can visit the commission's website here to offer their views on the boundary changes.

Residents can also get in touch via email by contacting [email protected] or by post to:

Review Officer (Buckinghamshire) LGBCE