Bucks roadworks update: Traffic measures confirmed at another Aylesbury road

Another road in Aylesbury is being worked on next week, in addition to ongoing route improvement projects, Bucks Council confirmed today (January 21).

Starting on Monday (January 24), continuing through to February 2, traffic control measures will be in place on Bowler Road.

Lining works are planned on the road for the next 10 days, a traffic management system will be used between 8:00am and 5:00pm accounting for this.

Bucks Council

Other longer term projects in Aylesbury will continue next week and are listed below, in the full list of planned works provided by the council.

As always the council advises that works are subject to change at short notice and some projects are weather dependent.

Conventional Surfacing Programme

-Orchard Road/Bank Street, Loudwater – From Cock Lane to Gomm Road

(Monday January 17 to Tuesday January 25)

Surfacing works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.

-Embleton Way, Buckingham – Embleton Roundabout and slipways

(Thursday January 27 to Friday January 28)

Surfacing works using a night-time road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00pm and 6:00am.

Plane and Patch Programme

-Lee Road, Saunderton – Wycombe Road to Upper Icknield Way

(Monday January 24 to Friday January 28)

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.

Footway Improvement Works – Preparation works

-Dropmore Road, Burnham – From High Street to Poyle Lane

(Monday January 17 to Wednesday January 26)

Footway preparation works using a footway closure and three-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00am and 3:00pm.

-Lucas Road, High Wycombe – From A404 to Totteridge Road

(Thursday January 27 to Wednesday February 9)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

Footway Improvement Works

-Dropmore Road, Burnham – From High Street to Poyle Lane

(Wednesday February 2 to Monday February 7)

Footway preparation works using a footway closure and three-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00am and 3:00pm.

-High Street, Aylesbury – Britannia Street to Market Square

(Monday January 17 to Wednesday February 16)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

-Wycombe Road, Saunderton – Lee Road to Woodway

(Monday January 10 to February 25)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and two-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Wycombe End, Beaconsfield – Holtspur Top Lane to Old Bengal Restaurant

(Monday January 17 to Tuesday March 1)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and three-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Lucas Road, High Wycombe – From A404 to Totteridge Road

(Thursday February 10 to Wednesday February 16)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

Junction Improvement Works:

-A41 Bicester Road - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way, Aylesbury

(Monday September 20 to June 2022)

Works will continue on A41 Bicester Road at Stone Bridge, with carriageway widening works being undertaken.

This will include excavation of footway, removal of existing kerbs, realignment of kerbs, installation of drainage and other associated works, all under 2-way temporary traffic lights. This phase of works is programmed to finish by April.

Drainage Improvement Works:

-Pednor Bottom, Chesham – From Hollow Way to Church Street

(Monday January 17 to Friday February 4)

Drainage improvement works using a 24-hour road closure in operation Monday to Friday.

Singleborough Lane, Great Horwood – From A421 to Pilch Lane

(Monday January 24 to Friday February 4)

Drainage improvement works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Network Improvement Schemes

-Watchet Lane, High Wycombe – From the junction with Stevens Close to No.71 Watchet Lane

(Monday January 10 to Friday January 28)

Zebra crossing installation including electrical works, signage, lining and installation of high friction surfacing using priority signs in operation Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

-A413 Buckingham Road, Padbury – From Springfields to Old Springfields

(Monday January 24 to Friday February 11)

Installation of toucan pedestrian crossing using 24 hour two-way temporary traffic lights including weekends.

-B4009 Aylesbury Road, Aylesbury – From the junction with Worlds End Lane to the junction with Wharf Road

(Monday January 24 to Thursday April 24)

Footway improvement works, carriageway surface patching works, vegetation clearance, and installation of road markings and signs using footway closures (Monday to Friday between 8.00am to 5.00pm), 2- & 3-way temporary traffic lights and road closures where necessary (Monday to Friday between 9.30am to 3.30pm).

-A404 Marlow Culvert – From Parkway to Gunthorpe Road

(Monday January 24 to Friday January 28)

Excavation works to existing ditch and vegetation clearance using a footpath closure in operation Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Lining works:

-A421 – From Tingewick roundabout to the roundabout of A421 and A413

(Monday January 17 to Friday February 11)

Lining works using two-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm and night works between 7.30pm and 7.00am.

-North End Square/High Street, Buckingham

(Monday January 24 to Friday February 4)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-West Street, Steeple Claydon

(Monday January 24 to Friday February 4)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

-Main Street, Grendon Underwood

(Monday January 24 to Friday February 4)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

-Bowler Road, Aylesbury

(Monday January 24 to Friday February 4)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

-Brook End, Weston Turville

(Monday January 24 to Friday February 4)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-New Road, Weston Turville

(Monday January 24 to Friday February 4)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Bridge Schemes

-High Street, Marlow – Marlow Bridge

(Monday October 4 2021 to Friday February 4)