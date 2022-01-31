Bucks roadworks update: Six Aylesbury routes included in this week's schedule

Six Aylesbury roads are included in this week's schedule for planned works improving routes in Bucks as revealed by the council.

As well as the ongoing project on the A41, two sections of Aylesbury High Street will be closed off for footway improvement works.

The full list of works organised by Bucks Council is listed below, as always some work is subject to change at short notice and certain projects are weather dependent:

Conventional surfacing programme

-Hollybush Lane, Denham – From Southlands Road to Oxford Road

(Monday 31 January to Friday 4 February)

Surfacing works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5pm from 31 January to 2 February and Monday to Friday between 8pm and 6am from 3 February to 4 February.

Plane and patch programme

-Wendover Road, Bourne End – From Marlow Road to Chapman Lane

(Monday 31 January to Tuesday 1 February)

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Bierton Road, Aylesbury – From Oldhams Meadow to Coppice Way

(Tuesday 1 February to Wednesday 2 February)

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8pm and 6am.

-Beaufort Gardens, Marlow – From Claremont Road to Institute Road

(Tuesday 1 February)

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5pm.

-Rawlings Lane, Seer Green – From Bottom Lane to Newbarn Lane

(Wednesday 2 February to Thursday 3 February)

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5pm.

-Aston Clinton Road, Weston Turville – From Bedgrove to New Road

(Thursday 3 February to Friday 4 February)

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8pm and 6am.

-Bottom Lane, Seer Green

(Friday 4 February to Thursday 10 February)

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5pm.

Footway improvement works

-Seeleys Road, Beaconsfield – From Woodlands Drive to Penn Road

(Thursday 9 December to Thursday 3 February)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 6pm.

-Dropmore Road, Burnham – From High Street to Poyle Lane

(Wednesday 2 February to Monday 7 February)

Footway preparation works using a footway closure and three-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9am and 3pm.

-High Street, Aylesbury – Britannia Street to Market Square

(Monday 17 January to Wednesday 16 February)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 7am and 7pm.

-Wycombe Road, Saunderton – Lee Road to Culverton Crossroads

(Monday 10 January to Tuesday 25 February)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Wycombe End, Beaconsfield – Holtspur Top Lane to Old Bengal Restaurant

(Monday 17 January to Tuesday 1 March)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and three-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Lucas Road, High Wycombe – From A404 to Totteridge Road

(Thursday 10 February to Wednesday 16 February)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 6pm.

Junction improvement works

-A41 Bicester Road - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way, Aylesbury

(Tuesday 1 June 2021 to 30 June 2022)

Works will continue on A41 Bicester Road at Stone Bridge, with carriageway widening works being undertaken.

This will include excavation of footway, removal of existing kerbs, realignment of kerbs, installation of drainage and other associated works, all under 2-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm. This phase of works is programmed to finish by April.

Drainage improvement works

-Pednor Bottom, Chesham – From Hollow Way to Church Street

(Monday 17 January to Thursday 10 February)

Drainage improvement works using a 24-hour road closure on Pednor Bottom and 3-way temporary traffic lights on Chartridge Lane in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am to 3:30pm.

-Singleborough Lane, Great Horwood – From A421 to Pilch Lane

(Monday 24 January to Friday 4 February)

Drainage improvement works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Network improvement works

-A413 Buckingham Road, Padbury – From Springfields to Old Springfields

(Monday 24 January to Friday 11 February)

Installation of toucan pedestrian crossing using 24 hour two-way temporary traffic lights including weekends.

-B4009 Aylesbury Road, Aylesbury – From the junction with Worlds End Lane to the junction with Wharf Road

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 14 April)

Footway improvement works, carriageway surface patching works, vegetation clearance, and installation of road markings and signs using footway closures (Monday to Friday between 8am to 5pm), 2- and 3-way temporary traffic lights and road closures where necessary (Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm).

-A404 Marlow Culvert – Parkway

(Friday 4 February to Monday 7 February)

Surface water jetting investigation of culvert using 2-way temporary traffic lights in operation Friday to Monday between 7:30pm and 6am.

Lining works

-A421 – From Tingewick roundabout to the roundabout of A421 and A413

(Wednesday 12 January to Friday 11 February)

Lining works using two-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm and night works between 7:30pm and 7am.

-Northend Square/High Street, Buckingham

(Monday 24 January to Friday 4 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-West Street, Steeple Claydon

(Monday 24 January to Friday 4 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm.

-Main Street, Grendon Underwood

(Monday 24 January to Friday 4 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm.

-Bowler Road, Aylesbury

(Monday 24 January to Friday 4 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm.

-Brook End, Weston Turville

(Monday 24 January to Friday 4 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-New Road, Weston Turville

(Monday 24 January to Friday 4 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Whaddon Road/Mursley Road, Mursley – From A421 Bletchley Road to Main Station Road junction

(Monday 24 January to Monday 28 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Cublington Road, Cublinton/Wing Road, Wing

(Monday 24 January to Monday 28 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Pound Hill/Green End, Great Brickhill – From Lower Way junction to near Home Farm Lane

(Monday 24 January to Monday 28 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-B489 Tring Road, Edlesborough – From Chapel Lane to the junction with B440 Leighton Road

(Monday 24 January to Monday 28 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-B489 Dunstable Road, Ivinghoe – From Chapel Lane to the junction with B488

(Monday 24 January to Monday 28 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-B489 Lower Icknield Way, Marsworth – From the junction with Watery Lane to Marsworth Village

(Monday 24 January to Monday 28 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Weston Road, Aston Clinton – From London Road to Aerodrome Road

(Monday 24 January to Friday 4 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Bridge refurbishment schemes

-High Street, Marlow – Marlow Bridge

(Monday 4 October 2021 to Friday 4 March 2022)