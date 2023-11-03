News you can trust since 1832
Bucks residents told to ‘avoid garden fireworks’ ahead of Bonfire Night

“What we don’t want is the emergency services to be overstretched because of fireworks.”
By Charlie Smith, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 11:02 GMT
Buckinghamshire residents have been advised to avoid garden fireworks and head to public Bonfire Night displays instead.

On Sunday November 5, 2023, people across the county will be letting off fireworks and lighting bonfires to celebrate Bonfire Night.

The annual tradition remembers the Gunpowder Plot to blow up King James I of England in Parliament in November 1605.

Councillor Robin StuchburyCouncillor Robin Stuchbury
Councillor Robin Stuchbury

However, members of the public have been advised to attend organised gatherings with the appropriate safety precautions in place.

Organised events are preferable to letting off fireworks in your garden, according to Councillor Robin Stuchbury, an elected member of the Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Fire Authority.

He told the BBC Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I would advise people to attend public displays where there is good safety, where you can enjoy something with other people.

“An organised event has the backing of an accredited organisation who will have taken all appropriate safety precautions and notified the principal authorities.”

The councillor also advised people to ensure they know how to use fireworks if they do plan on setting them off at home.

He said: “If you choose to use fireworks pleased read the instructions. If you choose to have a fire, remember that you have neighbours.

“It is much better to have attended an organised community event, but it is a free world. As a father I always took my children to the local display in Buckingham.

“What we don’t want is the emergency services to be overstretched because of fireworks. And always respect neighbours.”

It is against the law to set off fireworks between 11pm and 7am, except for Bonfire Night, when the cut off is midnight, and New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year, when the cut off is 1am.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service advises people setting off fireworks on private property to only purchase them from shops registered to sell them for private use.

On November 4 and 5, there are multiple organised fireworks displays and bonfires across Buckinghamshire.

Cllr Stuchbury suggested that public events may also be more cost-effective for families on tight budgets in the run-up to the festive period.

He said: “It is probably a good thing to do with the current economic situation and the cost of living crisis.

“What you can be assured of is that you will see other people, have a shared safe experience and leave money in your bank account, because Christmas is coming up.”

