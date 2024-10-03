Bucks residents raise alarm over ignored bin bags which might bring rats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents in Buckinghamshire have been left exasperated after several bin bags on their estate were ignored during a recent collection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They state that bin bags not placed on their skip have been ignored deliberately by collectors next to their homes in Haddenham.

Issues with the amount of waste being left in the neighbourhood on Anxey Way, began when the waste bin, which is shared between 12 households, was switched from a weekly to fortnightly collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With several bin bags now left by the dumpster residents are fearing they may be at risk of a rat infestation. One resident said: “We have our first rat in the area and I predict more will follow, as there is a drain near the rubbish area.”

The situation on the estate earlier this week

Bucks Council has stepped in and said it will be bringing two new bins to the estate. The new bins will be larger than the current one, which will be replaced, Bucks Council has confirmed. It plans to deliver the new disposal units to the Haddenham properties before the end of the week.

However, the authority did not respond to questioning asking why collectors were reportedly purposely ignoring waste bags to collect the ones in the bin. This reportedly created a situation where service workers could be seen having to navigate and swerve bags they could not collect, to go towards harder to reach ones from within the skip.

According to reports from a resident in Haddenham, workers were sending pictures of the overflowing rubbish back to staff at Bucks Council’s offices calling for extra support dealing with the ‘chaotic’ scene by the bin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed that collection staff often encounter more rats when dealing with overcapacity waste sites where there are more bags of loose rubbish.

One rat has been spotted in the area

Councillor Thomas Broom told The Bucks Herald this morning (3 October): "Following a visit to the site we have assessed that residents do not have enough refuse capacity and therefore we will be changing the current four-wheeled bin on this site for two larger sized bins. We will complete this W/C 7 October. The refuse bin on site will be emptied this week."