Bucks Council's adult social care services rated 'Good' in latest official inspection

Bucks Council’s adult social care and support services have been rated as ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission.

Findings released by the watchdog today outline how the authority is meeting its responsibilities under the Care Act 2014.

In nine key categories inspectors awarded Bucks Council with a score of 3 which represents ‘evidence of a good standard’ under the commission’s criteria.

Representatives were checking how the authority works with people, provides support where necessary, its leadership, and its safeguarding and safety measures.

Buckinghamshire Council's base in Aylesbury. Photo from Nathaniel Lawson/Local Democracy Reporting Service

The nine categories are: assessing people’s needs, supporting people to healthier lives, equity in experiences and outcomes, care provision, partnership and communities, safe pathways, safeguarding, governance, and learning, improvement and innovation.

James Bullion, the CQC’s chief inspector of adult social care and integrated care, said: “During our assessment of Buckinghamshire Council’s adult social care services, we found strong leadership and staff who were passionate about delivering high-quality care. Leaders understood their local population well, and staff showed genuine enthusiasm for supporting people across the county.

“People told us they felt well-supported when moving between health and social care services. For example, after surgery, staff not only arranged physical care at home but also considered people’s social needs, helping people reconnect with their social groups.

“Staff were proactive in planning people with mental health needs hospital discharges. Dedicated social workers within inpatient teams ensured timely assessments and discharges. Buckinghamshire also held weekly multi-agency meetings, which included commissioning and housing partners, to remove barriers for those discharges. We found their personalised reablement support offer was particularly strong.

“The local authority’s integrated transfer of care hub significantly reduced hospital discharge delays from 43 to 28 days. In many cases, staff secured care support for people within two hours. They also collaborated with housing services to support safe and timely discharges.

“The authority demonstrated a strong commitment to inclusion and prevention. They worked with underrepresented communities such as the gypsy, roma and traveller community, asylum seekers, and ethnic minority groups to address inequalities in accessing care.

“Buckinghamshire Council effectively listened to its residents and acted on their feedback. For example, it supported unpaid carers to shape new strategies which they told us made them feel seen. They also use data to shape services and look at ways to prevent ill health.

“The authority knew they had some areas where they needed and wanted to make improvements, such as working with young people and their families to improve the transition from children’s to adult services for people with learning disabilities.

“Buckinghamshire Council should be proud of these positive findings. They are providing good adult social care access to residents across the county, and we look forward to seeing how their future plans develop.”

Among key highlights in the 44-page report, which can be read online here, was evidence that staff are quick to assist with equipment and adjustments that will help people live independently.

Leaders within the council’s care programme were praised for the training and support they deliver. Bucks Council’s website was also praised for being accessible and including modern features to assist visitors.