Bucks councillors slammed for 'outrageous' meeting attendance records

A Buckinghamshire councillor has expressed his anger at other members’ failure to attend some meetings.

Conservative member Gary Hall criticised the absence of Independents Orsolya and Darren Hayday from last night’s North West Chilterns Community Board in Princes Risborough.

He told the meeting: “Do we have to accept every apology? Because I think it is completely outrageous that certain people never ever come to these meetings.

“I think it is laughable that they give their apologies, and we just nod them through when I think they just don’t bother to come. I am talking about Mr and Mrs Hayday obviously.”

Councillor Matthew Walsh chaired the meeting where other councillors were criticised. Photo from Charlie Smith/Local Democracy Reporting Service

The couple sent their apologies to the meeting, along with other councillors who were also absent, including Carl Etholen and Steve Broadbent.

The Haydays said they were not present as they were attending an election agent webinar ahead of the May 1 Buckinghamshire Council elections, while Councillor Mrs Hayday also attended the rural forum farmers meeting, which began at 5pm.

Councillor Darren Hayday hit back at Councillor Hall’s comments, saying: “Gary may remember these events which are held running up to local elections, as he used to be my election agent before he decided to join the Conservative party.”

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, he added: “Had he not decided to join the Conservative party, he may well himself have been attending.”

Attendance data shows that Conservative councillor Steve Broadbent has attended 16 North West Chilterns Community Board meetings since April 2020 – the most of any member.

He is followed by fellow Tories, Alan Turner (14), chairman Matthew Walsh (14), Carl Etholen (13), and Gary Hall (12), while Cllr Darren Hayday has been to nine and Councillor Mrs Hayday to six.

Labour’s Melanie Smith has only attended the community board meetings four times since April and Tory Mazamal Hussain only twice, while Marcus Angell has never been, according to the data.

Councillor Angell was not present on Thursday night either and was instead represented by a picture of himself stuck to a cardboard cut-out of Clint Eastwood in The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, which was removed before the meeting began.

Attendance data shows that the Conservative, who is understood to have moved ‘out of the area’, has one of the worst overall council attendance rates at all meetings.

Councillor Angell was mocked for this during last week’s full council meeting as he was called to vote on the budget for the coming year.

A councillor was heard laughing as his name was read out, before explaining, ‘he is never there, he is always off’.

In reference to Thursday’s meeting, Councillor Hayday claimed Councillor Angell, with whom he shares the West Wycombe ward, had failed to send apologies for not turning up to meetings.

He said: “Bearing in mind he has been a councillor for the last four years and has attended zero parish or resident group meetings, and only the very bare minimum number of council meetings which stopped him being ejected.”

Community boards are a forum for councillors, residents and organisations to come together to tackle issues and improve their areas.

One of the items on the agenda of the North West Chilterns Community Board meeting on Thursday was to consider a petition to change the speed limit of two roads.