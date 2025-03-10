Bucks councillors back drivers' calls for new speed limit after reports of 'near misses'

The speed limit of a road where drivers ‘fear accidents’ could be changed after Buckinghamshire councillors agreed to support the measure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents want the 50mph speed limit on Cryers Hill Road near Great Kingshill lowered to 40mph and have sent a petition calling for the change to Buckinghamshire Council.

On Thursday night, councillors agreed to support the change, which it is claimed would increase safety as drivers enter the 30mph zone near Great Kingshill Church of England Combined School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lead petitioner Brian McCollum, who has lived along Cryers Hill Road for around 30 years, made the case for lowering the speed limit during a meeting of the North West Chilterns Community Board in Princes Risborough on Thursday night.

40mph sign

He said: “This is not a petition about speeding on the road. It is actually saying that the speed limit itself is excessive.”

Mr McCollum, a member of the Hughenden Valley Residents Association, thanked the council for its ‘comprehensive’ report on whether changing the area’s speed limit would be appropriate.

He said: “We would like to find a way to find the funding somewhere, either through parish council or through here to carry out an initial speed assessment on Cryers Hill Road and would welcome your support in that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the submission of the petition, which was signed by 185 people, the council considered residents’ request to lower the 50mph speed limit on two sections of the A4128.

The authority said it would support a speed limit assessment of Cryers Hill Road due to it being largely residential but would not support this for Valley Road due to it being most rural with no buildings directly fronting the road.

According to the petition, residents on Cryers Hill experience ‘fear of an accident when they slow down to enter their driveways whilst traffic is racing behind them at speed’.

Conservative Councillor for Ridgeway East David Carroll told the meeting he supported changing the speed limit ‘in every possible way’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We have got a school further up the road, which is very important to us. I have been to the school to talk about this with the head. It will be of great benefit to reduce the speed there.”

Councillor Carroll also told the meeting he was ‘very disappointed’ that another petition concerning speeding through the villages of Cryers Hill and Great Kingshill was not being presented to Thursday’s meeting.

This petition, signed by 403 people, addresses the residents’ concerns over speeding through the villages and parking issues especially at Great Kingshill Combined School.

It recommends several measures to ensure drivers near the school stick to the 30mph limit and also warns of an accident ‘black spot’ at the four-way junction of Copes Road with Cockpit Road and Heath End Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday night, members of the community board agreed to support the first petition and a speed limit assessment of Cryers Hill Road.

Speed limit changes are funded by a parish or town council, a community board or independent sources, like local businesses.