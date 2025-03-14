Bucks Councillors agree pay cut for next financial year

Buckinghamshire Council members have agreed to take a 10 per cent ‘pay cut’ to save the authority money.

Councillors voted to reduce their £14,805 basic yearly allowance to £13,325 from May 6 during a at full council meeting on Wednesday.

Their decision went against an independent remuneration panel (IRP), which had recommended increasing the allowance to £15,000 following the May local elections.

But the predominantly Conservative majority argued that a ‘pay rise’ for councillors would not have been appropriate at a time of council cuts impacting residents.

Bucks Council

Labour and Independent councillors warned though that cutting members’ allowances would leave them unable to attract less affluent people to serve on the council, especially given the ongoing cost of living crisis.

However, the Tories defeated an opposition amendment proposed by Independent Councillor Stuart Wilson, an opposition group leader, to cut the basic allowance to a less drastic £14,000.

Councillors are not paid a salary but receive allowances for travel and subsistence to help them perform their role.

Councillor Wilson told the meeting: “My amendment takes the well-considered recommendations of the IRP, applies them to the budgetary restrictions to deliver a more thoughtful members allowance scheme for the new council and I commend it to this council.”

However, council leader, Councillor Martin Tett criticised his amendment and told the meeting that although he recognised the ‘sacrifice’ councillors were making, it should be noted that allowances were paid out of council taxpayers’ money.

He said: “We never forget this is actually other people’s money, that when we are cutting things like funding to community boards, when we are having to cut back on a number of really important things, that members also take a share in that pain.”

Under the adopted changes, the leader’s allowance is also cut by 10 per cent from £51,524 to £46,372, while remuneration for the opposition group leader goes from £ 2,633 to £2,370.

The defeated amendment had proposed cutting the leader’s allowance to just £45,000, while changing the opposition leader’s allowance from a variable rate based on the number of members to a fixed rate of £4,000.

In a report on the proposed, the IRP said the leader ‘will have to meet upcoming challenges head on’ and in line with other comparative unitary authorities should be given an allowance of £ 47,500.

It added: “The panel does not believe it is appropriate that a reduction should be made to the basic allowance at a time where pressures on councillors are likely to increase.”

Labour Councillor Steve Guy said the council should be appealing to people from ‘all backgrounds’ to serve as councillors, not just ‘affluent and retired people’ who do not need to work.

He told the meeting: “To lop ten per cent of the basic allowance smacks of arrogance on the part of the ruling party.”

But Conservative Councillor Steven Barrett said: “I think it is absolutely disgraceful that Councillor Wilson is proposing more money for himself. We all know that is what is going on.

“He sits and he calls the Labour councillors ‘colleagues’ while the Labour government cuts the money to this council, forcing us to make cuts to vital public services for our residents. I want to note that I am outraged.”

Liberal Democrat Councillor Anja Schaefer said her employer allowed her to take time off work for council meetings but that not every councillor was in the same position.

She said: “My main reason for supporting Councillor Wilson’s amendment is that it is already difficult enough to attract potential councillors who do not have the flexibility, who do not have independent means, who are not retired.”

The councillor added that the 10 per cent cut would be ‘to the detriment’ of the council, given that members will each be responsible for more residents after the May 1 elections.

This is due to the reduction of unitary members from 147 to 97 together with some ward boundary changes at the forthcoming election, which is now less than seven weeks away.

But Tory Councillor Tim Butcher said: “We have asked staff, and we have asked our residents to make sacrifices. It is only right that we should do so.”

Wycombe Independent Councillor Julia Wassell told the meeting she did not support the amendment because councillors should be ‘seen to be helping towards savings’.

She added: “But I believe that Councillor Wilson is completely sincere in his desire to try and attract people who might be hard up or might have constrained circumstances or not have a friendly employer, so I don’t think he is trying to set himself up for a pay increase.”