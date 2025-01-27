Bucks councillor accused of ‘disrespecting’ resident and another cleared of bullying
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The allegation was listed in a report on code of conduct complaints against members from October to December 2024.
Two complaints of ‘disrespect to a member of the public’ were made against one councillor on 21 December and Christmas Eve last year.
Initial assessments have been carried out for the complaints, but no conclusions have been reached.
The complaints report was presented to a meeting of the standards and general purposes committee on Thursday (23 January).
Glenn Watson, the authority’s principal governance officer told the meeting: “We could have put more details in there.
“But as this is a public meeting and as this matter is still under discussion, we can’t give the full details which would identify the circumstances.”
The report for quarter three of 2024-2025 also lists complaints against parish and town councillors.
Two bullying and harassment complaints at one parish council have been closed during the period, with no breach of the code of conduct found.
Another complaint at the same parish council about ‘deliberate failure to follow governance’ is at an ‘informal resolution’ stage and remains open.
Two other complaints were made by a councillor at a different parish council in November about ‘deliberate failure to follow governance’.
Another separate complaint from a resident about ‘bias and predetermination’ at a town council in Bucks has been closed after an initial assessment, with no breach of the code of conduct found.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.