Bucks Council urges people to check pension credit status after winter fuel cuts

Bucks Council has urged older residents in the area to check their credit status after MPs voted through plans to cut winter fuel payments from thousands of homes in the county.

The authority says it is ‘vital’ that the retired members of their community or their friends and family make the checks to see what Government payments they are entitled to.

Under the policy change, voted through last week, only the poorest pensioners will still receive winter fuel payments. It has been estimated that around 10 million people in England and Wales no longer qualify.

Bucks Council advises that older people of state pension age and on a low income may qualify for pension credit – which offers support for a range of household expenses including the winter fuel payment.

Latest Government data suggests many people remain unaware of this scheme, as only about 60% of eligible people currently claim pension credit countrywide. According to council analysis the benefits available to eligible residents could amount to benefits of up to £3,900 a year.

Bucks Council also runs a Helping Hand scheme which provides emergency support, guidance, and puts people who are struggling financially in touch with organisations that can assist.

Bucks Council leader, Councillor Martin Tett said: “With the Government’s decision to withdraw winter fuel payments from all except those in receipt of pension credit or other means tested benefits, the council estimates 93% of all Buckinghamshire pensioners could lose this allowance, which is so vital to many of our older households.

“A significant concern is that a number of eligible pensioners are not currently claiming pension credit, so will miss out on a winter fuel payment when they are eligible and in genuine need. Please do check if you or someone you know is eligible – it is critical that those eligible for these payments receive them.

“And if you or your loved ones aren’t eligible for pension credit, remember you can contact our Helping Hand team to discuss other potential support.”

Labour MPs for Aylesbury and Wycombe voted in favour of cutting winter fuel payments in the House of Commons last week, while Conservative Mid Buckinghamshire MP Greg Smith voted against the proposal.