A 30mph speed limit could be extended in Great Missenden under council plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buckinghamshire Council wants to extend the 30mph speed limit further along Aylesbury Road.

Under proposals now open for public consultation, the existing 30mph zone would be extended by 80 metres north of Town End Farm, reaching just past Havenfield Cottage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This change would reduce the speed limit from the national speed limit of 60mph down to 30mph

Aylesbury Road (Credit: Google Maps)

The move is designed to improve safety as the area prepares for an increase in foot and cycle traffic linked to the upcoming Buckinghamshire Greenway.

A county-wide route encouraging walking, wheeling, and cycling from Silverstone to Colne Valley.

The council say the new speed limit will reduce traffic speed on a stretch of road that will become a key access point for Greenway users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed change forms part of a broader set of traffic regulation orders, which also include double yellow lines aimed at eliminating unsafe roadside parking.

The double yellow lines would be extended on both sides of Aylesbury Road, more than 225 metres on the eastern side and over 200 metres on the western side, from The Black Horse Public House all the way to the A413 junction.

These changes would eliminate parking near Town End Farm. The council is running a consultation on their plans, giving residents, drivers, and local businesses the opportunity to comment on the proposals.

If approved, the new limit would apply to a north-westerly stretch starting at the entrance to Town End Farm and ending just outside Havenfield Cottage — an area where pedestrians and cyclists are expected to mix more frequently with road traffic.

Council officials say all responses will be reviewed before a final decision is made. If the proposals are supported, the new 30mph limit could be formally implemented later this year.