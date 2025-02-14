Bucks Council to use reserves to fund enforcement amid ‘enormous’ budget pressure

Bucks Council

Buckinghamshire Council will use its reserves to pay for some of its planning enforcement, cabinet has agreed.

The council’s planning enforcement team deals with breaches and makes sure work to buildings and trees, and other development is compliant.

Council leader Martin Tett told Tuesday’s (11 February) cabinet meeting his authority would remove a proposed £100,000 saving in its draft budget for 2025/26, meaning the money will be put back into the financial plan.

The avoidance of this cut for the next 12 months will be funded with money previously earmarked for the council’s reserves.

Councillor Tett explained he shared the ‘strong views’ of some councillors about the need for planning enforcement and recognised that the issue was one of the ‘most sensitive’ for residents.

He said: “The budget is under enormous pressure. Everybody knows that. We are having to make economies and savings everywhere.”

The leader said the council did not want to make cuts, but had to make ‘tough, difficult decisions’ and come up with planning enforcement as an area where it could do this.

He claimed reinstating the proposed savings in this service back into the budget would have to be funded from the council’s reserves as there was ‘no slack’ in any other area.

The council says it is the third largest planning authority by application numbers in the country and is the fourth highest performing local authority for issuing planning enforcement notices outside London.