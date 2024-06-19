Bucks Council to replace librarians with self-service machines in cost-cutting measure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Buckinghamshire Council has announced plans to reduce the hours of library staff and replace them with self-service facilities as part of a plan to save £555,000 a year.

The council leader admitted he was ‘uncomfortable’ with the outline cost-cutting measures as councillors approved them during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The savings plan – dubbed ‘library flex’ – will be introduced at eight county libraries: Amersham, Aylesbury, Beaconsfield, Buckingham, Chesham, Hazlemere, Marlow and Princes Risborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Self-operated’ technology will be fitted at these libraries so library users can use facilities without staff being present.

Princes Risborough Library, photo from Charlie Smith, Local Democracy Reporting Service

This will include computer-controlled doors, alarms and lighting, with new membership cards to give people out-of-hours access.

The council claims that this will allow it to cut staff hours by 25-30 per cent, while increasing public access by 50 per cent or more.

At High Wycombe Library, services will now only be delivered from one floor in a bid to reduce staffing, while at Burnham, the council will try to increase volunteer numbers to save money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said services will not be 24/7 immediately and that ‘responsible community groups’ will be encouraged to run activities like yoga classes or film clubs at libraries.

Opening hours at Princes Risborough Library, photo from Charlie Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Council leader Martin Tett said: “I liked the librarian always behind the counter. I think they performed not just a library service, with their knowledge of books and literature, but also a social service.”