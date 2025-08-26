Bucks Council to make decision on 'disgraceful' day centre closure proposals

The future of several Buckinghamshire day centres will be decided next month, following months of uncertainty for families, carers and staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buckinghamshire Council confirmed that its long-term service model for adult day opportunities and overnight respite will go before Cabinet on September 9.

The council has proposed to stop running its ‘Short Breaks’ service from Buckingham Day Centre, Burnham Day Centre, Hillcrest Day Centre in High Wycombe and Seeleys House Short Breaks Centre in Beaconsfield, which also provides overnight respite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service provides adults with disabilities and complex needs with the chance to socialise and take part in a wide range of day activities at the council’s seven respite centres.

Burnham Short Breaks Centre where parents have demonstrated against closure plans

It is also said to provide a ‘vital’ lifeline to carers, who rely on the ‘short breaks’ the respite centres provide them.

Under the council’s preferred plan to stop services at the four centres above, the authority says it would retain Aylesbury Opportunity Centre, Chesham Short Breaks Centre and Spring Valley Day Centre in High Wycombe and would further invest in these sites.

The council argues its plan is necessary in order to save its target of £700,000 from the Short Breaks service by April 2026 and that some centres are ‘underused and ‘in poor condition’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hazel Howe’s son, Thomas has attended the Burnham centre for 13 years. Now, as the decision looms, she says families’ mental health is crumbling under the strain of waiting, fearing what closure would mean for their loved ones.

Another picture from the day centre demonstration

She told the LDRS: “Bucks are saying they ‘need to save X amount of money’. We are talking peanuts. We are talking about the most vulnerable individuals and a group of individuals that have high complex needs.

“They are the most vulnerable in our communities and in our country. These cuts are targeted at the wrong people and quite honestly, it’s disgraceful. We are angry.”

Last month, a rally was held at Burnham Day Centre, attended by hundreds of people including councillors, MPs and community members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners used the event to renew calls for Buckinghamshire Council to scrap what they described as ‘disgraceful’ plans to shut respite day centres across the county.

Councillor Cole Caesar who represents Burnham, said: “Keeping these centres open is so essential, not just for the parents who use these services to rest, but these centres are far more than four walls, they are a sound home, to make friends, have fun and provide security for them.”