Bucks Council revoked taxi driver's licence after sexual assault allegation

A taxi driver has been banned by Bucks Council after it was revealed that he was the subject of a sexual assault investigation.

Bucks Council has confirmed that Wasim Iqbal is no longer transporting passengers in Buckinghamshire after his licence removal was upheld at a court hearing.

Bucks Council’s decision to refuse a hackney carriage and private hire driver licence application was linked to allegations that Iqbal sexually assaulted a female passenger.

Iqbal was not convicted of committing the crime and was not charged or arrested in relation to the offence.

High Wycombe Magistrates Court

However, the council chose to revoke his licence in September 2022, after being made aware of the allegations. In December 2023, lqbal applied for a new driver licence in Buckinghamshire and did not mention his previous ban, which the council says breaches its guidelines.

A spokesperson for the council said: “After careful consideration of the application and all available evidence, and in accordance with current policy, a decision was made to refuse Mr Iqbal a licence on the basis that he could not be considered fit and proper.”

Iqbal lodged an appeal against the council’s decision and that was heard at Wycombe Magistrates Court on 3 February.

During the hearing Iqbal argued that too much weight had been given to the investigation into the alleged sexual assault, which resulted in no action being taken by the police, and insufficient weight had been given to his positive conduct.

But magistrates sided with the council concluding that based on its policy, Iqbal could not be considered fit and proper to hold a licence.

One magistrate said to Iqbal: “You were questioned about the sexual assault incident and failed to provide a credible or consistent account of the events at the time and were unable to fill in the gaps and time discrepancies and just said you had forgotten, which casts doubt on your version of events.

“You failed to disclose your previous private hire licence had been revoked and answered no to that specific question. When questioned by the council in interview and under oath today, you admitted you were aware at the time of submitting the application that you had incorrectly answered this question. However, you took no action whatsoever to rectify this and only disclosed it was a mistake.”

Magistrates also considered an employer’s reference provided by Mr Iqbal to support his appeal. A magistrate added: "It was established by investigation from the council and by your own evidence under oath that this letter was just written by your friend and not on behalf of their company. You must have either known or ought to have known that this letter was dishonest from the outset, however, you still submitted it as evidence to support your application and as evidence of your character. This casts a serious concern over your honesty and integrity and further highlights your dishonesty."

Iqbal was ordered to pay the council’s legal fees of £3,718.14.

Councillor Mark Winn said: "The safety and protection of the public, especially our most vulnerable passengers, is a priority for Buckinghamshire Council.”