Bucks Council reveals breakdown of draft budget proposals for 2022/23

Bucks Council has published its draft budget proposals for 2022/23 – outlining millions for the “biggest priorities”.

It recently announced a council tax increase from April of 3.99 per cent – this follows a 1.99 per cent hike in April last year.

This includes plans to raise the Adult Social Care Precept by 2 per cent. (It has budgeted to spend approximately £295 million on social care services in 2022/23).

Bucks Council

This will mean a rise of £1.23 per week for the average Band D property.

The council also said it would reduce the budget for its 16 Community Boards from £3.4 million to £2 million, a reduction of £1.4 million.

It will also use a one-off £1.36 million sum from the General Fund to “balance the budget” and “mitigate risk” in 2023/24.

As part of its Capital budget spending over the next four years:

-£37.9 million on ‘Economic Growth and Regeneration’

-£136.4 million on schools

-£117.9 million on transport and strategic highways maintenance (including: £61.6 million on major resurfacing; £17.7 million on smaller surface repairs; £8.5 million on pavements; £8.4 million on street lights; £8 million on drainage)

-£120.5 million on ‘Strategic Infrastructure’

-£24 million on waste (primarily vehicle replacement and a HRC in Buckingham)

-£21.7 million on ‘Housing and Homelessness’ (including affordable housing action plans and disabled facilities grants)

The council said it had made “difficult choices” amid an “extremely challenging financial environment”.