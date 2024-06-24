Bucks Council reports increase in 'intimidating and threatening behaviour' towards road workers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There is ‘no excuse’ for the increasing abuse road workers have been faced with in Bucks, a council highways chief has warned.

The cabinet member for transport councillor Steve Broadbent reminded members of the public that aggression towards crews patching up the county’s potholes was never acceptable.

He said: “We have seen an increase in abuse to our road gangs. This is happening nationally, so while I am talking publicly, I would like to say, everyone is there trying to do good work for your road network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It can be frustrating if you are held up but there really is no excuse for intimidating and threatening behaviour.”

Buckinghamshire Council workers, photo from Charlie Smith Local Democracy Reporting Service

Speaking during a cabinet meeting, the councillor emphasised that the council had a ‘zero-harm contract’ with staff.

Further detail about the public’s behaviour towards road repair workers is contained in the new 12-month report on Buckinghamshire Highways since its inception in April last year.

The council said in the document that there had been zero ‘lost time injuries’ in the first year of its new £176 million highways maintenance contract with Balfour Beatty Living Places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “Despite this excellent figure, a number of incidents have occurred following inappropriate and, in some cases, dangerous and aggressive behaviour from the public towards operatives at road closures / traffic management.”

Balfour Beatty has agreed a contract to help with road maintenance in the county, photo from Charlie Smith Local Democracy Reporting Service

Despite challenges, including wet weather and damage to roads from HS2 traffic, the council said it had fixed 34,000 potholes over in the last year and highlighted the extra £5 million released from its reserves for repairs.