Bucks Council reports increase in 'intimidating and threatening behaviour' towards road workers
The cabinet member for transport councillor Steve Broadbent reminded members of the public that aggression towards crews patching up the county’s potholes was never acceptable.
He said: “We have seen an increase in abuse to our road gangs. This is happening nationally, so while I am talking publicly, I would like to say, everyone is there trying to do good work for your road network.
“It can be frustrating if you are held up but there really is no excuse for intimidating and threatening behaviour.”
Speaking during a cabinet meeting, the councillor emphasised that the council had a ‘zero-harm contract’ with staff.
Further detail about the public’s behaviour towards road repair workers is contained in the new 12-month report on Buckinghamshire Highways since its inception in April last year.
The council said in the document that there had been zero ‘lost time injuries’ in the first year of its new £176 million highways maintenance contract with Balfour Beatty Living Places.
It said: “Despite this excellent figure, a number of incidents have occurred following inappropriate and, in some cases, dangerous and aggressive behaviour from the public towards operatives at road closures / traffic management.”
Despite challenges, including wet weather and damage to roads from HS2 traffic, the council said it had fixed 34,000 potholes over in the last year and highlighted the extra £5 million released from its reserves for repairs.
Bucks Council says it has planned over 290 road improvement schemes to take place this summer. Among them are resurfacing projects, major drainage improvements, footway works and road safety schemes.