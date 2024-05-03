Bucks Council releases shortened roadworks schedule for week following Bank Holiday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bucks Council has released a shortened roadworks schedule for the week starting 6 May.

With most of the country off on Monday, the council has confirmed a shortened road improvement schedule.

As always the council’s list is subject to change at short notice and does not include works being carried out by utility companies.

Here is the full list of roadworks confirmed by the council:

Conventional Resurfacing Works

-Shipton Lee, Quainton (Tuesday 7 May to Saturday 11 May)

Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure. In operation between 7pm and 7am.

Plane & Patch Works

-Main Street, Padbury (Tuesday 7 May to Friday 10 May)

Plane and patch resurfacing works using a road closure. In operation between 9am and 5pm.

Surface Dressing Preparation Works

-Ibstone Road, Stokenchurch (Tuesday 7 May to Wednesday 8 May)

Surface dressing preparation works using a road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Glade Road, Great Hampden (Wednesday 8 May)

Surface dressing preparation works using a road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Hatch Lane, High Wycombe (Thursday 9 May)

Surface dressing preparation works using a road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

Street Lighting Works

-Various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns

-Various locations – upgrade of illuminated signs and bollards (located on central traffic islands and roundabouts)

-Various locations – upgrade of damaged street lighting columns and removal or damaged stumps

-Belisha Beacons – various locations – upgrade, improvement and re-instatement of beacons, lanterns and posts

-School wig wag units – various locations – upgrade of existing flashing units to Bluetooth technology enabled and corrections / reinstatements to advanced warning signs

Structures Works

-A412 Denham Road, Iver Heath (Wednesday 1 May to Friday 10 May)

Culvert investigation works using temporary traffic lights. In operation between Monday to Friday 9am and 4pm.

-Berry Hill Footbridge Replacement, Near Mill Lane, Taplow – (Tuesday 7 May to Friday 14 June)

Footbridge replacement works along Mill Lane (Mill Lane Bridge Section) using a 24/7 road closure, as well as localised parking restrictions.

Road Safety Maintenance Works

-A40 White Hill, Wooburn Moor (Thursday 9 May to Friday 10 May)

Safety barrier repair works using two-way temporary traffic signals. In operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Traffic Calming Works

-London Road, Aston Clinton (Tuesday 2 April to Tuesday 20 August)