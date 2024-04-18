Bucks Council releases new housing strategy tackling growing and aging population

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bucks Council has released a new housing strategy announcing how it plans to deal with the county’s growing and aging population.

Published today (18 April), it is the first strategy of its kind released by Bucks Council since it gained unitary authority powers four years ago.

After meetings with businesses, residents, landlords, and other affected parties, the council has identified three priorities. The council wants everyone to have a strong housing offer, meaning they can live in an accessible affordable property, the next priority is to improve the quality of homes in Buckinghamshire, and finally the council wants to address the need for new homes in the area.

Councillor Mark Winn said: “It is vital for the growth of our economy and the welfare of our residents that everyone has access to a safe, secure, and suitable home. Our Housing Strategy sets out how we plan to achieve this over the next five years, working with our partners and local communities.

“This is our first countywide Housing Strategy and is the result of extensive public consultation and collaboration with various partners, including housing and voluntary organisations. Together, we’ll continue to work on delivering these action plans over the next five years.

“The Housing Strategy will be delivered within existing budgets and through partnership working with registered providers.”

In the 40-page document covering the authority’s plans from 2024-2029, which can be accessed online here, Bucks Council has listed the challenges it faces in each section of its strategy. Plus the actions it is taking the address the problems now and what it hopes to achieve over the period.

One of the challenges Buckinghamshire faces in providing housing for its inhabitants is an aging and growing population.

Bucks Council has included data showing that the county’s population, number of households , and the number of people aged above 65, have increased at levels above the average for England.

Also mentioned in the document is a need to build housing that can increase the area’s ability to meet net zero goals.

Another factor raised by the council is the fact that half of Buckinghamshire is covered by Areas of Natural Beauty, and that housing projects must not damage the countryside. Further factors the council must weigh in supporting the community is the fact housing is expensive on average in the county, figures in strategy show that house prices are above the average for England.

In producing the document councillors also had to consider other ongoing projects already released by the council. One of the other schemes referenced is the council’s long term housing plan, which includes the Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan 2011-2031 (VALP), which will see 20,000 new homes constructed in the area over a 20-year period.