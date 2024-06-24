Bucks Council releases latest roadworks schedule including closure in Aylesbury Vale village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bucks Council has released its latest roadworks schedule which includes a road closure in an Aylesbury Vale village.

Two roads in North Marston will be closed while resurfacing work is ongoing this week and next.

Church Street and School Hill will be shut between 9:30am to 3:30pm on Friday (28 June).

Each week the authority releases a list of the roadworks being carried out as part of its road improvement project. This list does not include works undertaken by utility companies such as Thames Water.

Lots of road improvement work is planned

Here is the full list for the week starting 24 June:

Conventional Resurfacing Works

-Harewood Road, Little Chalfont (Monday 24 June to Tuesday 25 June)Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 8am to 5pm.

-School Close, Holmer Green (Wednesday 26 June to Thursday 27 June)Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 8am to 5pm.

A number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

-Hithercroft Road, High Wycombe (Monday 24 June to Tuesday 25 June)Conventional resurfacing remedial works using a road closure in operation 8am to 5pm.

-Church Street & School Hill, North Marston (Friday 28 June to Tuesday 2 July)Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 9:30am to 3:30pm.

-Oxford Gardens & Cheapside (Monday 24 June to Thursday 27 June)Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 9:30am to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm.

-Fairfield Road, Farnham Royal (Wednesday 26 June to Friday 28 June)Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 9:30am to 3pm.

-Vine Road, Stoke Poges (Thursday 27 June to Wednesday 3 July)Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 8am to 5pm.

Surface Dressing Prep Works

-Buckingham Road, Akeley (Monday 24 June to Tuesday 25 June)Surface Dressing patching preparation works using a road closure in place 8pm to 6am.

-Lillingstone Road, Akeley (Wednesday 26 June)Surface Dressing patching preparation works using a road closure in place 8pm to 6am.

-Ibstone Road, Stokenchurch (Wednesday 26 June to Thursday 27 June)Surface Dressing patching preparation works using a road closure in place 8pm to 6am.

Plane and Patch Works

-Fenny Road and Leighton Road, Stoke Hamond (Monday 17 June to Thursday 27 June)Plane and Patch works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday 9am to 3pm.

-Oxford Road and Wycombe Road, Stokenchurch (Monday 24 June to Friday 28 June)Plane and Patch works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday 8pm to 6am.

-Samian Way, Aston Clinton (Friday 28 June to Tuesday 2 July)Plane and Patch works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday 8pm to 6am.

HS2 Road Safety Fund

-School Hill, Charndon (Tuesday 28 May to Monday 24 June)

Junction widening works at the junction of School Hill with Perry Hill, Charndon. The works will also include installing new signs and road markings, minor drainage works and kerb adjustments using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday 9:30am and 3pm.

Drainage Works

-Wood Lane & Five Points Roundabout, Iver (Monday 10 June to Friday 28 June)Site investigation works to identify utility assets using a combination of multiway temporary traffic lights and lane closures in operation Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm.

Traffic Calming Works

-London Road, Aston Clinton (Tuesday 2 April to Tuesday 20 August)Traffic Calming works using a combination of both two-way and three-way temporary traffic lights in operation between 8am to 5pm.