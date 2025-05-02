Bucks Council releases full list of weekly roadworks planned across county

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bucks Council has released its full list of planned roadworks for the coming week.

Bucks Council’s full list does not include works authorised by utility companies and some projects are subject to change at short notice.

Here is the full list released by the council for the week starting May 5:

Conventional Resurfacing Works -A413 Great Missenden Bypass, Great Missenden (Wednesday 30 April to 13 May) Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 8pm and 5am, please note that on 1 May, the road will be closed between 10pm and 5am.

Plane and Patch Resurfacing Works

-Marsh Lane, Marsh (Wednesday 30 April to Wednesday 7 May) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 8am and 4pm.

-St Johns Road, Tylers Green, (Tuesday 6 May to Monday 12 May) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 8pm and 6am. -Memorial Road, Great Hampden (Thursday 8 May to Monday 12 May) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

Public Realm Improvement Works

-White Hart Street, High Wycombe (Monday 28 October 2024 to Wednesday 09 May 2025)

Public Realm Improvement works including footway widening, carriageway improvements including kerb realignment and drainage improvement works as part of the scheme. All delivered using a series of 24 hour road and footway closures, including night time and weekend working through to completion. The works will be carried out in phases. Eden service yard will be accessible through Church Street during the road closure.

Drainage Improvement Schemes

-Church Road, Tylers Green (Monday 14 March to Friday 2 May) Drainage improvement works using 2-way lights along Church Road (7am to 7pm until 21 April and then 9:30am to 3:30am for the remainder of the scheme).

-North End Road, Steeple Claydon (Tuesday 6 May to Friday 16 May) Drainage improvement works using two-way signals in operation between 9:30am to 3:30pm up to 09 May. From 12 to 16 May, a road closure will be in place.

Coring Investigations

-Windsor Hill, Wooburn Green (Friday 2 May to Wednesday 7 May, excl. weekend & bank holiday) Carriageway coring investigation works using a road closure in operation between 8am to 5pm. -The Vale, Vale Road, Hawridge, Chesham (Friday 2 May to Wednesday 7 May excl. weekend & bank holiday) Carriageway coring investigation works using a road closure in operation between 8am and 5pm.

-Framewood Road, Wexham (Tuesday 6 to Thursday 8 May) Carriageway coring investigation works using multi-way signals in operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm. -Joiners Lane, Chalfont St Peter (Tuesday 6 to Thursday 8 May) Carriageway coring investigation works using give and take signals in operation between 8am and 5pm. -Fieldhouse Lane, Marlow (Thursday 8 to Monday 12 May excl. weekend) Carriageway coring investigation works using give and take signals in operation between 7am and 7pm. -Hedsor Lane, Hedsor (Friday 9 to Tuesday 13 May excl. weekend) Carriageway coring investigation works using give and take signals in operation between 7am and 7pm.

Street lighting

-Countywide Structural Replacements – (up to Friday 30 May) -Replacement of street lighting columns across the county

HS2 Works

Rocky Lane, Wendover (until Monday 18 August) Road closure of Rocky Lane with a signposted diversion route, various activities around the perimeter of Rocky Lane.