Bucks Council refuses 'severely detrimental' plans for holiday park in nearby Chesham

Bucks Council has refused a ‘change of use’ application submitted by Mr Carl Slaughter for land to the rear of The Blue Ball pub, in Asheridge, in nearby Chesham

The plans, submitted in September 2020, detailed ‘converting the land for use as a seasonal touring caravan site for five caravans on gravelled pitches’.

There were also plans to create a new access track, to convert an existing stable to a toilet and shower block, and for “grassland pitches for up to a further five caravans”, according to council documents.

The Blue Ball

It was ‘intended to help sustain the pub by attracting more custom’, it adds. But Bucks Council refused permission on July 8, branding the scheme an “inappropriate development in the Green Belt”.

Adding: “Given the existing open and rural character of the site, the proposed operational development and the presence of domestic vehicles would have a severely detrimental impact on the openness of the Green Belt.”

It said the development “would be of a scale and layout which is out of keeping with the character of the rural area and the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty”.

It also said it was “likely” its proximity to neighbours “would cause an unacceptable level of disturbance”.