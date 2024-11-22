Bucks Council receives over £6.7m to improve bus services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Government has announced it will allocate £6,756,093 to Bucks Council to improve its bus services.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh authorised more than £1 billion worth of funding to support to councils to go towards buses.

This is linked to previously announced ‘franchising’ strategy plans designed to improve bus services across the UK.

The Government confirmed proposals to give local authorities extra powers to control bus timetables, fare rates, and routes.

Secretary of State for Transport, Louise Haigh (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

But leading Bucks Council officials have questioned how easy it would be to implement such a scheme in rural regions. The new Government has cited the examples of London and Manchester, where local leaders have reformed and improved public transport services.

According to the Department for Transport, areas which have been historically underserved were prioritised in the latest round of funding, that was announced by the Government earlier this week.

It is hoped that the money will help protect rural services and lead to popular routes being upgraded by local authorities.

Data provided by the Government states that the funding allocated represents a record investment in bus services for several parts of the South East of England.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: “The value of regular and reliable bus services cannot be understated.

“For far too long, the South East has been suffering from unreliable services with buses hugely delayed, or not even turning up at all.

“This funding kickstarts the bus revolution to bring an end to the postcode lottery of bus services, drive economic growth and make sure people have proper access to jobs and opportunities.

“We’ve already committed over £150 million to extend the bus fare cap and keep fares low and this nearly £1 billion of further funding will mean local routes are protected, reliability is improved and the passenger is put first.”

Also, the Government is maintaining a cap on bus services, with no one journey costing more than £3, when travelling with companies that adopted the scheme. Previously, the cap was £2, but that is set to increase, the new £3 fee has been agreed until 31 December, 2025. A separate £150 million was allocated towards the cap fare scheme nationally.