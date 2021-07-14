Bucks Council pressured by hundreds to concede ownership of community park

The council is under pressure to give up ownership of a public space for ‘the benefit of the community’.

Great Missenden Parish Council (GMPC) has demanded that Bucks Council transfer to it ownership of Prestwood Recreation Ground to be managed “as one” with Prestwood Common.

Locals have started a petition which has hundreds of signatures, claiming the parish council maintains “all its open spaces to a high standard” – and that ownership of the space by GMPC would be a ‘community benefit’.

Great Missenden Parish Council

“We the undersigned petition the council to transfer the ownership of Prestwood Recreation Ground to Great Missenden Parish Council,” wrote the petitioners.

“GMPC maintain all its open spaces to a high standard, for example Prestwood Common which lies adjacent to the Prestwood Recreation Ground which is owned and maintained by Buckinghamshire Council.

“If Bucks Council would transfer the ownership to the parish council, the recreation space would be managed as one with the common, for the benefit of the whole community.”