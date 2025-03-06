Bucks Council leader slams financial records of neighbouring authorities as opposition predicts change

Conservatives should be trusted to run Buckinghamshire Council, its leader Martin Tett has said as the opposition claims the party is ‘losing its grip’ on the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tory candidates gathered at Bosch UK’s ‘innovation hub’ in Denham on Friday, 28 February, to launch their manifesto for the May 1 local elections.

The event was attended by Beaconsfield MP Joy Morrissey, former communities secretary Robert Jenrick and shadow communities minister David Simmonds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Tett, leader of the Bucks Conservative group, used the launch to take aim at the records of neighbouring local authorities run by rival parties.

The Conservative Party in Buckinghamshire has released its manifesto. Photo from Charlie Smith/Local Democracy Reporting Service

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service this week: “There are 19 Labour councils now in financial ‘special measures’ and a further six Lib Dem Councils, such as nearby Windsor and Maidenhead which wanted to put up council tax by 25 per cent.

“By contrast Buckinghamshire Council is financially sound and delivering good services despite this Labour government taking over £6 million from us next year.”

Councillor Tett has said many times in meetings his council is ‘prudently run’ despite it being revealed last year that it was in nearly £300 million worth of debt – a figure he stressed at the time was ‘normal’ for the authority’s size and unrelated to its budget difficulties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his comments this week, the leader pointed the finger at Labour over its planning reforms to the green belt and housing targets, which disproportionately affect Buckinghamshire, as well as cuts to the winter fuel allowance for pensioners and tax changes affecting farmers.

He also claimed the Lib Dems were in ‘disarray’ following the recent resignation of five of their Bucks councillors, and claimed the Independents were a ‘chaotic alliance of disparate ideologies unable to decide on what they agree on’.

However, leader of the Bucks Independents, Councillor Stuart Wilson, argued that there was a realistic prospect of the Conservatives losing control of Bucks Council on May 1.

He said a chart published by Conservative HQ last week claiming to show the party ‘winning council by-elections across Britain’ under Kemi Badenoch’s leadership did not tell the full story of the Tories’ performance in local polls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the 203 council by-elections since last year’s general election, Labour has won around 34 per cent of them, the Tories 26 per cent, Liberal Democrats 19 per cent, Reform UK five per cent and Independents four per cent.

Councillor Wilson argued the data from Election Maps UK showed voters were ‘punishing’ both the Tories and Labour, especially after Labour’s landslide election victory last year, which had resulted in its biggest majority since 1997.

He said: “The challenge for the Conservatives will not be achieving net gains as their chart states, it will be desperately clinging onto the seats they already have.

“The rise of Reform, and a strong performance from the Liberal Democrats and Independents, could finally see the Conservatives lose their long grip on power in Buckinghamshire.”

On May 1, Bucks voters will elect 97 councillors, reduced from the council’s existing 147 members.