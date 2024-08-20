Bucks Council leader faces further criticism over ‘dangerous’ weed killer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Conservative leader of Buckinghamshire Council has been urged by one of his own councillors to ‘correct’ claims he made about a ‘dangerous’ weed killer.

Martin Tett told residents in his July newsletter that the council would be carrying out two cycles of weed-spraying in Buckinghamshire over the summer months.

He said: “We use glyphosate to spray weeds; this chemical is not harmful to people or animals and can be used safely close to water courses.”

However, Councillor Greg Smith has now asked Councillor Tett to correct his claim that glyphosate was ‘safe to use’ and referred to it as ‘poison’.

Buckinghamshire Council leader Martin Tett, photo from Charlie Smith, Local Democracy Reporting Service

The Green Party councillor, who stood for Mid Buckinghamshire in the general election, said he had been contacted by several ‘concerned’ residents who had taken issue with the council leader’s comments about the weed killer.

In an open letter to Councillor Tett, he wrote: “I am writing to ask you to correct this statement, to emphasise the extreme caution with which this chemical is used by Buckinghamshire staff and dissuade residents from its use at all in domestic gardens.

“My understanding of the evidence around glyphosate is that it is dangerous to humans and devastating to wildlife. I think that Buckinghamshire residents deserve further explanation.”

Councillor Smith’s intervention comes after BBC presenter and Just Stop Oil supporter Chris Packham also called out the Bucks Council leader over his comments last month.

The naturalist urged Councillor Tett to ‘correct’ what he called a ‘damned lie’ and referred to glyphosate as ‘toxic excrement’.

Despite the pushback from environmentalists, glyphosate is legal in the UK and is widely used by farmers and local authorities as a weed killer.

The chemical has been banned in some countries like Austria, however the evidence is mixed about how harmful the substance is to human health and the environment.

Glyphosate is ‘probably carcinogenic to humans’, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, but the US Environmental Protection Agency disputes this.

Research by the University of California Berkeley School of Public Health last year showed that childhood exposure to the weed killer was linked to health issues in early adulthood.

Cllr Smith also raised the potential impacts of the weed killer on the environment, noting the ‘alarming and dramatic decline in insect numbers’. He said: “We have a responsibility in this council to lead by example and certainly should not be encouraging residents to use a substance that is known to be unsafe.

“I note that Breast Cancer UK quote a reputable study and actively campaign for the removal of glyphosate from the environment.

“On behalf of Buckinghamshire residents, I would be grateful if your next update bulletin for residents could include a correction on the use of this dangerous chemical.”

Buckinghamshire Council has been approached for comment.

Packham said: “Hello Buckinghamshire Council. What is this toxic excrement you have been excreting? It’s a damned lie. Please correct it.”

He was responding to quote in the council leader's newsletter that had been shared across social media which stated the killer was safe to use.