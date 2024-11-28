Bucks Council leader called 'disingenuous' in row over Government housing plans

Conservative claims that 100,000 new homes could be built on Buckinghamshire’s green belt during the next 20 years under Labour’s proposed planning reforms are ‘disingenuous’, a councillor has warned.

Stuart Wilson said the figure, which has been cited by Buckinghamshire Council leader Martin Tett and other Tory councillors, did not match up with what officers said in a briefing on 3 September.

Councillors were told 148 sites had been identified across the county, which would be able to accommodate 50,000 new homes on non-green belt land, with a further 13,000 in the green belt.

Councillor Wilson told Tuesday’s (26 November) cabinet meeting: “So I was rather alarmed to see a communication – which I can only assume is from some imposters – that actually alluded to potentially 100,000 houses being developed on the green belt.”

Bucks Council leader, Martin Tett. Photo from Charlie Smith/Local Democracy Reporting Service

The claim that 100,000 new homes could be built in Buckinghamshire is based on the new Labour government’s proposed changes to planning policy as it aims to build 1.5 million homes over its first five years in power.

The government’s proposed revised methodology increases Buckinghamshire’s housing target by 42 per cent, meaning 4,122 new homes need to be built each year.

During the period covered by the county’s local plan, from 2024 to 2045, this would mean 86,562 homes need to be built in Buckinghamshire.

Labour has also proposed reintroducing a 5 per cent buffer on top of the land local authorities allocate for housing to account for fluctuations. This would take Buckinghamshire’s total to 90,890.

On top of this, the government has created a taskforce headed by Sir Michael Lyons to create new towns of 10,000 houses or more.

The locations of new towns have not been confirmed, but if one were in Buckinghamshire, it would take the revised number of new homes to over 100,000.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Councillor Wilson asked how many of the new homes under Buckinghamshire’s revised target were ‘intended or likely’ to be entirely built in the green belt.

The Independent, who represents the Impact alliance group of councillors, also asked if planning officers would continue to hold briefings about non-green belt and green belt development to ‘avoid any confusion or inaccuracy’.

Peter Strachan, the cabinet member for planning and regeneration, responded by saying councillors would continue to be briefed on Labour’s proposed reforms and he expected a final ‘post-consultation’ version of Labour’s proposed planning reforms to be published in December 2024.

He added: “The scale of these numbers is anticipated to be in excess of 100,000 with a single new town proposed by the Lyons commission and potentially far higher should multiple new towns be proposed.”

Councillor Wilson’s comments came after Conservative Party leaflets warning of ‘100,000 homes on local green belt’ were distributed in Chalfont St Giles earlier this month on behalf of Conservative Councillors Tett, Carl Jackson and Simon Rouse.

Outside the meeting, Councillor Wilson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The leaflet sent out on behalf of Councillors Tett, Jackson and Rouse clearly mangled the facts.”

He added: “It is very disappointing to see prominent councillors allowing such a disingenuous leaflet being distributed in their name.”

Councillor Jackson responded by saying councillors should not ‘hide’ the impact of the proposed planning reforms from residents and must be ‘transparent’ with the people they represent.

He said: “The government is ready to approve at least 86,000 new properties in Buckinghamshire, plus a possible 10,000-home new town.

“It also wants to delete the planning rule which encourages developments on brownfield sites. Ministers want a ‘green belt first’ approach to new housing, and large developers are licking their lips at the prospect.”

Councillor Rouse added: “It is disappointing that Stuart Wilson has let sitting in a group with Labour councillors and defending Labour take priority over debating the real issue. We make no apology for being alarmed by Labour’s intent to build on the green belt and doing all we can to fight these plans for residents.”