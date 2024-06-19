Bucks Council launches smart parking trial in Princes Risborough increasing motorists' digital options

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bucks Council has launched a new smart parking scheme in Princes Risborough this week.

Since Monday (17 June), motorists in Princes Risborough now have the choice between using three different parking apps when making their payments.

This scheme, which is being rolled out nationally, is now active in every council car park in Wycombe, Princes Risborough, Bourne End and Marlow.

Instead of having to download RingGo, drivers can consider making their payment via two other applications: JustPark and PaybyPhone.

Bucks Council has launched the scheme in selected car parks

Called, the National Parking Platform (NPP), it has been designed to offer residents greater flexibility when paying for parking using their phones.

Customers are encouraged to choose which supplier works for them, based on downloading the companies’ individual apps and looking at their fees.

Bucks Council advises that telephone contact numbers will be supplied for all three digital suppliers.

Richard Barker, Corporate Director for Communities at Bucks Council said: “The idea behind the scheme is to give customers a choice in what they pay for their parking and to go for the option that best suits them. With different suppliers offering different convenience fees across one area, it forces them to be competitive in their pricing. This drives down costs for motorists which is another positive. This is part of a pilot so we will be monitoring how it is used and will feed back our findings.”