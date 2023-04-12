Bucks Council has launched a new strategy for preventing alcohol and drugs misuse throughout the county.

This is the first strategy drawn up by the local authority’s new community group formed to prevent drug and alcohol-related harm.

A Combating Drugs Partnership has been set up in Bucks consisting of council staff, drugs and alcohol treatment providers, Thames Valley Police officials, and NHS workers.

Bucks Council has laid out a new strategy starting this year, which will form its alcohol prevention campaigns until 2028. It is seen as a continuation on current methods used by the local authority to prevent substance abuse.

Four key initiatives have been laid out in the strategy which encourages linked organisations to work together:

-Prevention

-Addressing risk factors and additional support needs

-Reducing harms and promoting safety

-Working together

Data and insider knowledge will be used to adapt the strategy over the next five years.

Statistics provided by the council show that an above average amount of naloxone is being used in Bucks. This life-saving medication that can temporarily reverse the effects of an opiate overdose has been used on 76 per cent of patients in the county, compared to a national average of 53 per cent.

According to the council over 100,000 adults in Bucks are drinking alcohol at levels that may harm their physical and mental health.

The Council’s healthy lifestyle service, Be Healthy Bucks, is launching a new alcohol prevention service from April 2023 for individuals starting to drink at higher risk levels.

Councillor Angela Macpherson, said: “We are proud to launch the new Drugs and Alcohol Strategy for Buckinghamshire, which demonstrates our commitment to supporting individuals and communities in making healthier choices.