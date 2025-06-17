Bucks Council launches action plan after Ofsted said services need improvement

Buckinghamshire Council has pledged to strengthen support for vulnerable children and young people following an Ofsted report that identified key areas needing improvement.

The council is currently developing an improvement plan, which will be presented to the cabinet in September.

The watchdog, which published its report in May, acknowledged progress in assessments and private fostering since the last full inspection of children’s services in 2021.

However, it also highlighted that further improvements are required, particularly for young people leaving care.

Since the report, the council said it has taken immediate action to remedy the findings in the report.

The council has introduced a new quality assurance process based on Ofsted’s key assessment areas.

It has also set up moderation panels and review meetings to make sure audits are consistent. A new supervision system focused on outcomes is now in place.

Quarterly manager forums have been created to boost teamwork and encourage early support for children.

The authority has also updated its practice standards to help frontline staff. Immediate action has also been taken to improve support for care leavers aged 21 to 25, including clearer guidance.

The Cabinet Member for Children’s Services will now oversee the delivery of the Improvement Plan, providing progress updates to both Cabinet and the Children’s and Education Select Committee.

In the report Ofsted also praised the council’s ‘good’ services for children in care, noting its strong support for children at risk of going missing or exploitation and exceptional mental health services.

The report found that children in care in Buckinghamshire were able to maintain relationships with friends and significant adults, and that social workers built positive, understanding relationships with children.

Despite this, the watchdog identified areas needing improvement for the council to achieve an overall ‘good’ rating.

These include the impact of leadership on social work practice, the experiences and progress of children needing help and protection, care leavers’ outcomes, and overall service effectiveness.

Ofsted also found that children aged 16 and 17 presenting as homeless received a coordinated response but were not consistently offered advocacy or had their rights explained. Some experienced delays in accessing suitable accommodation.

For care leavers, most older children were not able to develop meaningful, trusting relationships with personal advisers before turning 18, and the transition process was described as poorly planned and paced. The report also found some older care leavers had been left in difficult circumstances without appropriate support.