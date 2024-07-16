Bucks Council issues warning of more roadworks misery for Aylesbury motorists

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bucks Council is warning residents to check their journeys before getting in their cars in Aylesbury this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists have been alerted to a series of roadworks planned in and around Aylesbury over the summer months.

Transport delays are not new Aylesbury drivers, emergency works earlier this summer tripled some motorists journeys into the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time round Bucks Council is highlighting the major HS2 closure on the A418 Aylesbury to Stone, which will lead to a total shutdown of the road during weekends in July, and for two weeks between 16 August to 2 September.

A number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

Also a Thames Water closure on the A418 at Bierton that is ongoing until 31 July with a second tranche of long-term works until November.

At the A41 Aylesbury to Aston Clinton, drivers will only have access to a single lane during July for pavement works at the Holiday Inn junction. On the same road temporary traffic lights will be in place between 7am – 7pm.

The B4443 Aylesbury towards Stoke Mandeville will be closed overnight between 8-12 August and 15-19 August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More Thames Water work is planned on Weedon Road where temporary traffic lights will be used between 8am – 6pm from 22 July until 25 October.

Lots of road improvement work is planned

Bucks Council says it has received an increase in requests for roadworks in general. These have come from utilities firms fixing systems and broadband firms installing more new high speed cables.

Also the council notes some closures and delays are linked to HS2 and East West Rail works. Plus the council has its own year-round road improvement scheme.

Bucks Council also tries to allow the most disruptive works to take place while the roads are quieter, meaning more projects are planned for the periods when school is out like the second half of the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authority is advising residents to check its roadworks page online and advises that its highways team can be followed on social media here, where breaking closures and emergency works details are shared.

Councillor Steven Broadbent said: “The reality is that we have seen a massive increase in the number of roadworks on the county’s network. This will be no surprise to motorists and other travellers who are already experiencing higher levels of disruption as a result. The truth is, utilities firms are dealing with aging pipes and networks that needs repairs and upgrades. At the same time, demand for higher broadband speeds mean lots of new cable is being laid. The council itself is also investing £110 million in the county’s roads, in a major programme of repairs and improvements works.

“All of this means more works on the network, and that’s in addition to the major disruption being caused by HS2 and East West Rail – we do not give approval for HS2 works as they have powers to carry out works as needed.

“We work hard to co-ordinate permits in a way which minimises disruption and we do refuse to issue a permit if the works are too impactful or too many are requested in a similar area – we refused 10% of permit applications last year. The reality is however, that the level of demand is making co-ordinating competing works more and more challenging.”