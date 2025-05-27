Bucks Council issues vape warning to businesses ahead of law change

The council is warning businesses of the upcoming change to regulations

Bucks Council is warning businesses in the county ahead of changes to regulations around the sales of vapes.

The authority is warning businesses they must comply with new regulations that will be introduced from June 1. From that date it will become illegal to sell single-use (also called disposable) vapes.

Bucks Council adds that it will be against the law for businesses in the UK to sell or have in their possession single-use vapes from June onwards.

Businesses are being urged to stop buying single-use vape stock and switch to compliant products. They are asked to stop promoting the sale of these products and to arrange for them to be recycled.

Bucks Council warns that businesses who ignore its notice could be prosecuted in court, issued with fines or have their stock seized for destruction.

Bucks Council is also asking the public to assist by reporting companies ignoring the law change to its Trading Standards department, this can be done via email here.

A council spokesperson said: “When single-use vapes are thrown into bins they can cause fires in waste collection vehicles and depots, risking the safety of waste management workers, firefighters and the public. In Buckinghamshire, disposable vapes can be left in a plastic bag on top of a bin for separate collection or can be taken to household recycling centres.

“The council’s Public Health team advises that vaping is not risk free. Vapes should only be used by current smokers as a tool to help quit smoking. Non-smokers, especially those under 18, should not start vaping.”