Bucks Council invests £868k into upgrading CCTV
The first of new cameras have been installed in High Wycombe and are now live, Buckinghamshire Council said.
Installation will continue across other parts of the county as older analogue cameras are being replaced with newer digital models.
Many of the new cameras have 360-degree coverage and clearer image quality, and most of the new CCTV will be in town centres.
Locations are based on crime statistics, population density and night-time activity, although the council said it cannot disclose the exact positions of cameras ‘for security reasons and to protect the integrity of the system’.
However, the council says its network ensures good coverage of CCTV, particularly in areas that have seen higher rates of crime and anti-social behaviour, with cameras monitored from a dedicated control room by specialist operators.
The council’s current CCTV network has been in operation since April 2020 when the authority was formed, and the rollout of new cameras is the first large-scale upgrade of the system since then.
The council previously confirmed it had 342 CCTV cameras covering public spaces including highways in response to a freedom of information request made by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
However, the authority refused to confirm how many of the cameras were operational – or in other words, whether all its cameras worked or not.
It argued this information was exempt and the response was challenged with a request for an internal council review.
Following the review, the council’s information governance officer told the LDRS earlier this month: “I would like to amend the original response to the following: With regards to whether the cameras are operational or not, we can neither confirm nor deny we hold the information.”
Arif Hussain, the council’s cabinet member for communities, told the LDRS on Thursday that CCTV was a ‘clear priority’ for the authority, which was why it is investing to upgrade its cameras and ‘make use of the latest technology’.
He said: “We know the important role CCTV plays in helping to help people feel safer in their neighbourhoods and in our town centres.
“It’s important to remember that while crime rates remain relatively low in Buckinghamshire and it is a safe place to live, CCTV is still a useful tool in crime prevention, community safety and where crimes and anti-social behaviour do occur, in investigating these incidents.
“CCTV is just one of our community safety initiatives that keeps crime rates low in Buckinghamshire and helps our residents to feel safe, our community safety team works closely with the police, partners and local communities to maintain safety across the county.”
The council says it uses CCTV cameras ‘as an important tool to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour’ and to promote ‘community safety and reassurance’.
It acknowledges the cameras cannot stop crimes from happening but are an ‘important’ tool to deter criminal and anti-social activity and assist authorities in solving crimes and providing evidence.