Bucks Council hosts flag raising event in Aylesbury to launch Armed Forces Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bucks Council held a flag raising event in Aylesbury yesterday (24 June), as part of its Armed Forces Week celebration.

The authority is paying tribute to the country’s armed forces all week in the lead up to Armed Forces Day on Saturday (29 June).

Bucks Council Chairman Mimi Harker led the two flag raising ceremonies to mark the official start of Armed Forces Week. One took place at the Old Crown Court in Aylesbury, and the other was outside the Queen Victoria Road council offices in High Wycombe. Representatives from the Armed Forces were present at both events.

Reserves Day will take place on Wednesday 26 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armed Forces Day flag raising ceremony (led by Council chairman Mimi Harker) outside the Old Crown Court in Aylesbury.

Armed Forces Day is an annual celebration that offers people a chance to show their appreciation for people who have served in the military, both past and present. This includes those currently serving, veterans, cadets and reservists.

Councillor Harker said: “Today’s events formally mark the start of a week of appreciation and thanks for our Armed Forces – especially those who live and serve in Buckinghamshire. We are truly grateful for everything they do.”

Buckinghamshire Council has a Armed Forces Covenant, which is a formal document provided guidance on how to authority and partnering organisations will help Armed Forces families in the county. It covers healthcare, education and housing as well as transition, employment and social isolation.

Bucks Council was given a a 'Gold' award from Defence Employers Recognition Scheme in recognition of its work with the military.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Harker added: “We have a rich military history here in Buckinghamshire with two current RAF bases in High Wycombe and Halton. It is important that we take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices the people who serve and have served here have made and show our appreciation to them.

“It is also important that in return for what they do for us, we as a community, do everything we can to look after our Armed Forces families and individuals, welcoming and supporting them in whatever way is needed.”