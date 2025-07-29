Bucks Council facing rising pressures as more residents are being moved into temporary housing

Buckinghamshire Council is facing mounting pressure on its housing services, with rising numbers of people in temporary accommodation.

This comes as more London councils are using sites in Buckinghamshire to house their residents in emergency housing.

The demand is placing significant pressure on Buckinghamshire’s accommodation and services, with no reduction expected in the near future.

Speaking at a recent meeting, Councillor Mark Winn, Cabinet Member for Housing and Regulatory Services, highlighted the strain.

Councillor Mark Winn speaking at the meeting (Credit: Buckinghamshire Council)

“Temporary accommodation remains a key pressure, and we have got higher numbers than ever,” he said. “But the overall cost continues to reduce.”

Cllr Winn stressed that this is not an issue unique to Buckinghamshire: “This is a national issue, and we see a local version of this national issue.

“But we have put much more resources into, move on officers, who work with clients to ensure those that find themselves homeless are able to secure that permanent home going forward.”

However, he warned that Buckinghamshire’s services are under increasing pressure as London boroughs and other councils begin housing people in the county.

“But pressure always exists on Buckinghamshire accommodation and services, because other local authorities are seeking to place households in Buckinghamshire,” he explained.

“Due to a lack of availability or prices, and we have seen a number of London Boroughs for example that have come in a placed people in temporary accommodation here.

“Brent placed quite a high number of people here because they said they couldn’t find any accommodation within their own boundaries, so they are sending them to Bucks.”

There have also been reports that Ealing Council is using a site in a Buckinghamshire village for temporary accommodation.

A spokesperson said the London council aimed to place most families in or close to the borough but confirmed that some households may be housed elsewhere due to a shortage of suitable local options.

“Some residents with limited ties to the borough are happy to move somewhere more affordable,” the spokesperson said.

“Like many other councils, in recent years we have seen unprecedented demand for temporary accommodation, with a steep rise in the number of residents who have no choice but to ask for our help with emergency housing.

“We are now temporarily housing around 3,000 families, at huge cost. London councils now collectively spend £4 million each day preventing homelessness.

“At the peak of the cost-of-living crisis, there were so few affordable housing options available that we had to place families in expensive, unsuitable commercial hotels.

“We have made substantial progress in recent months, transitioning most families to more appropriate temporary placements and helping many more into longer-term tenancies in both socially and privately rented homes.”