Bucks Council faces further criticism over potential cuts to centres for disabled people

Buckinghamshire Council’s cuts to facilities for disabled people will only save £500,000 a year, a councillor has warned.

Councillor Stuart Wilson demanded a justification of the authority’s plans to close the day centres in Burnham and High Wycombe, and Seeleys House in Beaconsfield, which also offers overnight respite.

Speaking on behalf of nine carer families during Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, he told the council chamber the sites served the ‘most vulnerable adults’ whose carers make a ‘significant contribution’ to Buckinghamshire’s economy.

He also argued that maintaining the sites would see the council ‘avoid higher financial pressures’ from ‘higher cost care packages either through direct payments, respite and carer support’ and that closing the sites would not provide ‘value for money’ as the council has claimed.

Burnham Short Breaks Centre, where staff and parents want the centre to remain open. Photo from Charlie Smith/Local Democracy Reporting Service

Councillor Wilson added: “A high-need residential placement from the additional pressure from these closures on just one carer might cost £400,000 a year.”

Councillor Angela Macpherson, the cabinet member for health and wellbeing, replied that the ‘comparison between day and respite support was not relevant to value for money’.

She mentioned that the council held an extended consultation on its plans, which expired at the end of last month.

Councillor Macpherson added: “That launched on 15 October, and I extended it to 31 January this year. As I have said many times, no decisions have been taken. We have consulted at a formative stage to listen and gather views from all.”

Hazel Howe And Thomas hope the centre in Burnham will be saved. Photo from Charlie Smith/Local Democracy Reporting Service

The cabinet member said all the consultation responses and analysis of them would be ‘very carefully considered’ before cabinet makes a decision this summer.

She added: “It is important that we continue to deliver high quality and sustainable services to meet needs.”

Under the council’s plans, Burnham Day Centre, Hillcrest in High Wycombe and Seeleys House in Beaconsfield would be sold off, while Buckingham Day Centre would be repurposed.

In recent weeks, multiple Buckinghamshire politicians have visited the sites and had their pictures taken outside.

The centres provide activities to adults with disabilities and complex needs, while giving their families crucial respite or ‘short breaks’.

However, the council argues the centres are ‘poorly attended’ as they only support 128 adults, while having a budget of £3.4 million.

The authority claims they are also costly to run, with hundreds of pounds of maintenance work said to be needed at the centres.

However, much of this is disputed by the families of those who use the centres, who point out that the facilities at some of the sites have state-of-the-art facilities.

They also claim that the council has not properly advertised the sites and that there are many families waiting to use them, while also pointing out the importance of retaining the staff at the centres.

One parent who uses a disability centre in Buckinghamshire to support her son, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “It is always us, the parent and carers, and our loved ones, who are the most vulnerable in society that are having to pick up the pieces and fight all the time.”