Bucks Council criticised for low pay award affecting school support staff

A large trade union has compared the authority negatively to the Post Office and Poundstretcher

Buckinghamshire Council must increase staff wages by 10 per cent, a trade union said as it filed a pay claim in response to the cost of living crisis.

The claim is submitted on behalf of GMB union members employed by the council office staff and Buckinghamshire school support staff.

The union said that “significantly higher pay awards” were offered by the Post Office (9 per cent) and Poundstretcher (10 per cent) compared to the council.

Bucks Council

It said there was “particular concern” over the “continuing disparities” between council staff on unitary council contracts and those on legacy district contracts and school support staff.

Buckinghamshire Council was founded in 2020 from the former district councils.

The GMB said Buckinghamshire’s lowest paid school support staff have found it “particularly hard to stomach” a pay award falling short of the nationally negotiated NJC pay award of £1,925 given to staff at nearby authorities.

It warned that the council faces a “recruitment and retention crisis” if it does not urgently address the points raised in its pay claim.

A GMB spokesperson said: “2023 has been one of the most difficult in living memory for many GMB members working in Buckinghamshire Council and in support roles across Buckinghamshire schools.

“The cost of living crisis has left budgets squeezed and the 2023/24 pay award fell short of inflation, meaning many members end 2023 considerably worse off than they started it.”

The union acknowledged the recent fall in the rate of inflation, which has now dropped to its lowest point for more than two years.

However, it said the fall in the rate of inflation “masks” ONS data showing the high prices of other things, including mortgage and interest payments (53.4 per cent), vehicle tax and insurance (48.8 per cent) and food products (eggs 16.1 per cent, pork 15.6 per cent, and potatoes 11.0 per cent).

The union submitted its claim for a “substantial, consolidated pay increase of 10 per cent” on all rates of pay and all associated allowances last week.

It is also calling for parity for all Buckinghamshire contracts, including legacy districts and school support staff; for the lowest paid to receive a real living wage of £15 per hour; and for any award to be paid from (or backdated to) April 2024.

A meeting of the Senior Appointments and Pay Committee (SAPC) which discusses pay claims was cancelled this week and has been postponed until the New Year.

John Chilver, Cabinet Member for Accessible Housing & Resources said: “The council’s pay committee (SAPC) is responsible for consulting on and determining pay awards to employees on locally agreed pay conditions, which includes corporate staff and schools support staff.