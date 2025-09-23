Bucks Council could be £42m worse off as leader warns of new Government scheme

Buckinghamshire Council could be left £42 million worse off if the Government pushes ahead with its proposed funding review, the authority’s leader has warned.

Councillor Steven Broadbent, leader of Buckinghamshire Council, said the Government’s Fair Funding Review, designed to overhaul how councils are financed and to create a more equitable system, would in reality mean a significant cut for the county.

He said analysis by the County Councils Network (CCN) confirmed his earlier warning that the review would create “winners and losers”, something the Government itself has admitted, with Buckinghamshire firmly among the losers.

He said: “I am afraid to say that it puts Buckinghamshire very heavily in the loser category, as I suggested it would do. We are in the bottom two or three depending on the metric you look at, in terms of the adverse impact.

Councillor Steven Broadbent

“And that number, at the moment, according to the CCN analysis, suggests this council, this county, will miss out on funding with a reduction of £42 million.”

He added that even when factoring in the Government’s measure of core spending power, which assumes councils increase council tax by five per cent every year. Buckinghamshire would only see a 2.2 per cent rise. With inflation running at more than double that rate, he said the authority would still face a real terms cut.

“So, we are £42 million worse off. They want us to tax our residents, and in real terms we would still be worse off. It is the equivalent of a cut,” he said.

Councillor Broadbent confirmed he has written to the Government, as he was compelled to do by a council motion, urging ministers to think again.

He said he previously raised the issue with Angela Rayner, then Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, but has yet to receive a response from her or anyone else in the department.

In July, the council carried a motion against the review. It said the authority believed the funding formula failed to reflect the true needs of its communities and the costs associated with providing services to residents.

It added that the emphasis on local tax-raising as a proxy for need is fundamentally flawed and unjust. The transition arrangements, including a 0 per cent funding floor, offer no real protection for councils like Buckinghamshire, which face significant and entrenched financial disadvantage in the years to come.

The motion resolved that Councillor Broadbent should write urgently to the then deputy Prime Minister, the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government, and the minister of state for local government, setting out Buckinghamshire’s grave concerns and calling for a genuinely fair and sustainable funding formula that does not disadvantage the county.

It also required the leader to write to all Members of Parliament representing the county, asking them to publicly oppose the proposals and to stand up for residents by supporting the council’s stance.